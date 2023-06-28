College news

Honors

Megan Peters, of Elizabethtown, was recognized as the top honor graduate from the College of Health Professions at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven during commencement on May 12, 2023. Peters graduated summa cum laude with a degree in pre-physician assistant. Peters was a member and treasurer of the Public Health Club, volunteered at the Haven Cupboard, and was on the dean’s list every semester. She plans to attend the Commonwealth University Clearfield location to obtain a physician assistant degree.

Area students were among those who were recently honored during Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg’s annual Lavender Graduation, a celebration of its LGBTQ+ community and allies for their achievements made at Bloomsburg. They are Christine Fritz, of Strasburg; Meredith Reed, of Lancaster; and Marriah Thomas, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who were recently recognized for their leadership role in registered student organizations at Alvernia University at the 2023 Student Government Association awards and induction ceremony. Grant Irwin, of Lancaster, earned the One Year of Service Award as a sophomore senator and 2023-2024 SGA vice president; Josephine Lau, of Strasburg, earned the One Year of Service Award as president of the Education Association; Julie Raugh, of Willow Street, earned the One Year of Service Award as president of the Theatre Club; Talia Galbreath, of Manheim, earned the Two Years of Service Award as president of Intervarsity Club; Nicole Scarle, of New Holland, earned the Two Years of Service Award as president of Mission Club; and Kayla Keegan, of Morgantown, was announced as 2023-2024 sophomore senator and president of the Student Occupational Therapy Association.

Areas students were among those recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. They are listed with their hometowns and universities. Elizabethtown — Emily Huggins, Millersville University. Lancaster — Lauren Finn, University of Florida; Casey Littrell, University of Delaware; Kathryn Lundberg, Millersville University; Grace Stillman, Millersville University. Millersville — Miranda Shoop, Millersville University. Washington Boro — Ashley Graham, Millersville University.

Matthew Housenga, of Ephrata, earned the Keyboard Studies Award during spring 2023 commencement at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Area students were among those presented with awards during the annual Student Recognition Ceremony at York College of Pennsylvania in spring 2023. Giovanina N. Bell, of Lancaster, earned the Mechanical Engineering Award from The Engineering Society of York. Jenna L. Bleacher, of Peach Bottom, earned the Joann Rutter Harman Award.

Caitlin Long, of Robesonia, successfully completed and received certification from Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship Executives-In-Training Program as a graduate student at Alvernia University.

Austin Hinnenkamp was awarded the Inaugural presentation of the LCCT Foundation Steven Garret Graby Memorial Scholarship on May 31, 2023, during graduation from the advanced welding program at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center in Mount Joy. Hinnenkamp was provided $500 to be used toward his future career in welding. Steven Graby was a graduate of the LCCTC welding program who tragically passed away in a job site accident in 2022 at the age of 30. The scholarship came together with the help of Steven’s family, the LCCT Foundation, his former welding instructor Dominic Russo, and Steven’s former LCCTC classmates Les Addicote and Paul Rebello. Graby’s mother was on hand alongside foundation board member Tony Gillespie to present Austin with the first of the scholarship awards given in Graby’s memory. The LCCT Foundation looks forward to awarding the scholarship to deserving welding graduates for years to come in honor of Steven and sharing his legacy.

Area students were among those at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, who earned industry certifications related to engineering design in 2022-23. All the certifications are the result of passing exams focused on SolidWorks, a prominent computer-aided design and engineering program used in manufacturing industries worldwide. Nathan M. Schwartz, of Lancaster; and Evan C. Sipe, of Lancaster; passed the SolidWorks Certified Associate exam. Jonah M. Wood, of Lititz, passed the SolidWorks Certified Professional test. The associate credential signifies proficient use of the software. The professional recognition proves advanced use.

Area nursing students at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg’s School of Nursing were among those who received their pins May 6, 2023. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Allyson Hirneisen. Leola — Sarah Castronova. Mohnton — Courtney Hubric. Mount Joy — Bailey Crager, Jenna Park. Oxford — Courtney Schneider.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.