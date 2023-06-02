College news

Graduations

Lauren Bishop Modlin graduated from Charleston Southern University cum laude on May 6, 2023, with a Bachelor of Arts in music therapy. A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Lauren is the daughter of Jill Grosh, of Lititz, and Christopher Modlin, of Lancaster.

Dr. Steven J. Rheault, DMD, of Lancaster, has graduated summa cum laude, with a 4.0 GPA, earning a Master in Finance from Elizabethtown College. Dr. Rheault is a Lancaster County dentist.

Savanna Smucker graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Messiah University on May 6, 2023. She is a member of the Lambda Kappa Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International. A 2019 graduate of Dayspring Christian Academy, she is the daughter of Steve and Julia Smucker, of Manheim.

Nick Lucky, a 2018 graduate of Cocalico High School, and Colin Yablonski, a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School, graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, on May 8, 2023. They are members of the Coastal Carolina baseball team who are the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Regular-Season Champions. The No. 7 nationally ranked team is headed to the playoffs. Colin is a pitcher and Nick plays centerfield.

Area students were among those who earned medical degrees from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, on May 5, 2023. Lucas Betterton, D.O., earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Betterton graduated in the top 10% of his class. While at WVSOM, Betterton received the Eugene McClung, M.D., Family Scholarship, the Stephanie Dawn Barragy Memorial Scholarship and the MOSS Scholarship. He was a member of Psi Sigma Alpha, a national osteopathic scholastic honor society, and Sigma Sigma Phi, a national honorary osteopathic service fraternity. Betterton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and athletic training from Millersville University in in 2018. A 2013 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Phillip and Nancy Betterton, of Mountville. He is married to Katarina Betterton. He plans to enter a psychiatry residency at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Andrew Castagna, D.O., earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Castagna earned a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience from Temple University in Philadelphia in 2016. A 2012 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Lou and Sue Castagna, of Lancaster. He plans to enter a radiology residency at WVU Medicine-J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Thomas Fisher, D.O., earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Fisher earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, in 2014. He is the son of Joseph and Faith Fisher, of Gordonville. He is married to Susanna Fisher. He plans to enter a family medicine residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Lititz.

Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg recognized its top honor graduates for each college for spring 2023 at its commencement ceremonies on May 13, 2023. Emily Moyer, of Robesonia, was the top honor graduate from the College of Health Professions. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology. Moyer plans to attend Bloomsburg in the fall to study for her doctorate in audiology. She has been on the dean’s list every semester as a student.

Emily Muniz, a Puerto Rican and Japanese first-generation student from Oxford, delivered the student address during PennWest Edinboro’s commencement ceremony on May 6, 2023. Muniz earned dual degrees in political science and psychology with a pre-law minor. This year, Muniz served as president of Model UN and Model NATO, president of Edinboro’s Phi Alpha Delta, and worked as both a student facilitator and a community outreach officer in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She was also part of the President’s Leadership Academy, served on several integration committees, was a research assistant and tutored for the writing center. She previously served as president for Edinboro’s Student Government Association and was involved in several clubs.

Jacob Bronkema, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science, biochemistry from Berry College, Rome, Georgia, this spring.

