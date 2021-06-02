College news

Graduations

Ashley L. Vellucci, a Lancaster County native, graduated May 22, 2021, at the top of her class from Tulane School of Medicine with Doctor of Medicine, Master of Public Health and Tropical Medicine degrees. A 2010 graduate of Penn Manor High School and a 2014 graduate of Shippensburg University, Vellucci was recognized with numerous awards and achievements, including the American College of Physicians Internal Medicine Award of Excellence, Delta Omega Honorary Public Health Society (Eta Chapter) nomination, the Dean’s Scholastic 4.0 Award, MD/MPH Student Award for Excellence, American Medical Women’s Association Glasgow-Rubin Achievement Award, Schwartz-Stuckey Award, Tulane Medical School Dean’s Award, George H. Hauser Pathology Award, Tulane 34 Award, Antonio D’Allessandro Award, Gold Humanism Honor Society, Junior Alpha Omega Alpha, and DeBakey Scholar. She and her fiance, Tyler Zeoli, successfully couples-matched into a residency program at Vanderbilt University. Vellucci will pursue an internal medicine residency with a fellowship in infectious disease and Zeoli will pursue a neurosurgery residency.

Jeffrey Clouser, of Mount Joy, received a Master of Arts in church music from Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University, Columbus, Ohio, on May 22, 2021. He was also the recipient of the May Schwarz Award given to a graduating student who shows outstanding potential for and commitment to the church’s music ministry. Clouser serves as director of music ministries at Palmyra Church of the Brethren and works as a special education paraeducator for Lancaster-Lebanon IU13. He sings with the Elizabethtown College community choir and serves as president of the Central PA Handbell Festival.

Area students were among those who graduated May 22, 2021, from St. Vincent College, Latrobe. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Joseph Thomas Rudzinski, Bachelor of Science in biology; Hannah Elaine Severein, Bachelor of Arts in biology. Leola — Bradley Ethan Bair, Bachelor of Science in marketing, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Marketing.

Dean’s list

Kayla M. Kent, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she is a sophomore studying to be a surgical technologist.

Kiana Haldeman, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Messiah University, where she was a freshman majoring in Spanish education. She is a 2020 graduate of Manheim Central High School.

Austin K. Ruzika-Porter, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

