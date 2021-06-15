College news

Graduations

Christina Buchmoyer, of Marietta, received a Master of Arts in education from Avila University, Kansas City, Missouri.

Dean’s list

Abby Weiss, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s honor roll with a 3.6 GPA or higher for the spring 2021 semester at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas, where she is a sophomore majoring in communication disorders.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Gabrielle Murphy and Cameo Powell, both of Oxford.

Honors

The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America has awarded the chapter’s 2021 Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship to Blue Mountain Battalion Cadet Olivia Berardi, of Kennett Square. This $1,000 scholarship is provided for a U.S. Army ROTC cadet in their junior year at Millersville University, and is based on scholastic performance, evaluation of a written essay and personal interview by a board comprising Lancaster Chapter MOAA officers and an Army ROTC cadre leader. Berardi is working toward a degree in international studies, and has demonstrated outstanding military leadership potential.

Area students were among the fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates who recently received student achievement awards at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. They are listed with their hometowns, awards and majors. Brooke Makayla Strubel, of Strasburg, majoring in emergency management and homeland security, received Academic Vice President and Provost’s Award, presented for scholastic achievement and service; Rebecca E. High, of Willow Street, majoring in baking and pastry arts, received Hospitality Faculty Award, presented to graduates who demonstrate academic achievement, exemplify professionalism and are committed to excellence in hospitality; Colin M. Carr, of Denver, majoring in engineering design technology, received Engineering Design Technology Faculty Award, presented to graduates who have demonstrated scholastic achievement, interest in the field and potential for success in the future; Macen Lee Meanix, of Parkesburg, majoring in welding and fabrication engineering technology, received Penn College Welding Faculty Award, presented to graduates of a two- or four-year welding major who exemplify the college’s philosophy of excellence; Alexia O. Zelenevskaya, of Ephrata, majoring in dental hygiene, received UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Dental Hygiene, presented to a graduate of the dental hygiene program who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence.

