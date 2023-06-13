College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 20, 2023, from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Carly A. Ludwig, of Ephrata, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education. Ludwig also earned honors in elementary education. Christopher J. Ballard, of Leola, earned Bachelor of Arts in history. Christina Baker, of Leola, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and marketing. Madison L. Simpson, of Columbia, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Area students were among those who graduated May 20, 2023, from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Christiana — Emma Jackson, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Elizabethtown — Sean Neslund, Master of Science in education. Lancaster — Lina Le, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kelsi Lefever, Master of Science in nursing. Landisville — Jeremy Adams, Master of Science in education. Lititz — Heather Lundsted, Master of Science in education; Andrew Schenk, Master of Science in education. Manheim — Steven Brubaker, Master of Science in education; Stephanie Diehm, Master of Science in education; Chrissy Pastor, Master of Science in education; Patrick Williams, Master of Science in education. Millersville — Jennifer Kroesen, Doctor of Education in educational leadership/educational technology. Mohnton — Alexis Maulick, Master of Science in education. Mount Joy — Gregory Chrysler, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Lauren Katz, Master of Science in education; Stan Kuczawa, Master of Science in education. Mountville — Grace Scavicchio, Master of Science in education. Newmanstown — Michele Angstadt, Master of Science in education. Pequea — Jared Byrne, Doctor of Pharmacy. Robesonia — Aaron Sadowski, Master of Business Administration.

William L. Meckley, of Denver, earned University Honors and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in music performance with a minor in music production from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh.

Andrew Sudbrack graduated magna cum laude from the Pennsylvania College of Technology on May 13, 2023, with a bachelor’s degree in software development and information management. A 2019 graduate of Pequea Valley High School, he is the son of Cecil and Sharon Sudbrack, of New Holland. He has accepted a position at CAT in Peoria, Illinois.

Payton R. Getz, of Lancaster, graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in global supply chain management. He is the son of Curtis Getz and Heidi Kramer.

Denis Harkin, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in business-management concentration on May 13, 2023, from Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio.

Marjorie Sterner Vannelli, of Oxford, earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.

Area students were among those who graduated May 13, 2023, from Cedar Crest College, Allentown. They are Oyewale Akinrefon, of Morgantown; and Abigail Martin, of Lancaster.

