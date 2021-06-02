College news

Graduations

Kaitlin M. Binkley graduated magna cum laude on May 22, 2021, from West Chester University with a master’s degree in business administration. Binkley is currently a senior financial adviser at Vanguard. A graduate of Manheim Central High School and Elizabethtown College, she is the daughter of Douglas and Connie Binkley, of Manheim.

Eliza Mull graduated summa cum laude from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts in international politics and Latin American studies. A Schreyer Scholar and Paterno Fellow, she was selected as the Latin American studies student marshal for spring 2021 commencement. She is the daughter of Mark and Patrice Mull, of Ephrata.

Lexi Ruth received a master’s degree in public health-epidemiology from Temple University on May 6, 2021. Ruth is a 2013 graduate of Warwick High School and a 2017 graduate of Penn State University.

Britt C. Duscha graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University of Pennsylvania on May 8, 2021, with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. During her time at IUP, Duscha received the President’s Award for undergraduate academic achievement. A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Kevin and Noelle Duscha.

Kelli Snyder, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Temple University on May 6, 2021. She was hired by UPMC Memorial in York and will begin at the end of June.

Dean’s list

Brianna Isabella Benedetti, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list in spring 2021 for the third consecutive semester at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. Named to the president’s list with a GPA of 3.75 or higher are Madelyn Gerard, of Lititz; and Hannah Wenger, of Denver. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.00-3.74 GPA are Corey Copeland, of Mount Joy; Joy Herr, of New Providence; and Jahn Horgen, of East Earl.

Honors

Hannah Johnson, of Lancaster, was named the winner of the 2021 Condon Medal at Colby College, Waterville, Maine. President David Greene presented her with the medal during a virtual ceremony May 11, 2021. The Condon Medal honors a senior who exhibits the finest qualities of citizenship and has made the most significant contribution to the development of life at Colby. Johnson’s biggest impact on campus has been her contributions to student life through hall staff. As a community adviser and later as an area residence director, she strove to make students feel that they belonged in the residence halls and in the larger community. She also served on the college’s Civic Engagement Student Advisory and Health Care Advisory committees. Johnson’s volunteer work included serving as a mentor for Colby’s Lives of Purpose and as a scribe with Colby’s Legacy Storytellers program, created to preserve stories of the elderly with early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia at Waterville’s Woodlands Senior Living. A psychology major and religious studies minor, her goal is to attend medical school and become an OB/GYN. She is a 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.