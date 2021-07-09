College news

Graduations

Dawson Zalegowski, of Blue Ball, graduated from Wilson College, Chambersburg, on May 16, 2021, with a Bachelor of Science in veterinary nursing. Zalegowski served as Class of 2021 vice president and held other leadership positions, including tour guide, tutor, orientation leader, residential adviser and VMT mentor. He will be attending St. George University in the fall, studying in the doctor of veterinary medicine doctorate program.

Jonathan Lawrence, of Lancaster, graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in May 2021. He will begin his career as an associate scientist with Pfizer in the St. Louis area. A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Mark and Patricia Lawrence.

Dean’s list

Benjamin C. Collister, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, where he is a junior studying landscape design/building. A 2018 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, he is the son of Craig and Ellen Collister, of Lancaster.

Theodore Wolfe, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University, where he is majoring in journalism and digital content. A graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, he is the son of Gregory and Lydia Wolfe, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Emily Plowright. Gordonville — Caroline Horst. Lancaster — Jarred Ford, Laura Horner, Ara Ludwig, Christopher Richards, Lianna Sauve, Josiah Vieland, Imany Zorrilla. Lititz — Maleah Hess, Kyle Lando. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett. Mount Joy — Brenna Barber. Paradise — Kristin Huenink.

Honors

Bryan Rottkamp, of Lititz, was inducted into the National Business Honor Society Beta Gamma Sigma on April 30, 2021, at Shippensburg University. During the ceremony, Rottkamp also received the Distinction of Academic Excellence award for having the highest GPA of male students at the John L. Grove College of Business at Shippensburg. A supply chain management major with a minor in economics, he is an Honors Ambassador and mentor for honors students at Shippensburg’s Wood Honors College. This summer he is an area manager intern for Amazon in Cranbury, New Jersey. A 2018 graduate of Warwick High School, Rottkamp will be graduating this winter.

