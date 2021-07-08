College news

Graduations

Megan Kimmel, of Ephrata, received the degree of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine at a graduation ceremony at Lincoln Center. Kimmel received the Rhett Foundation Scholarship and was named to the PI Mu Delta National Podiatric Service Society. She will go on to complete a three-year surgical residency.

Dean’s list

Nicholas M. Boomsma was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Maryland-College Park, where he is studying computer engineering at the A. James Clark School of Engineering. Boomsma is a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Alexander C. Boomsma was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Penn State-University Park, where he is studying accounting at the Smeal College of Business. Boomsma is a 2020 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Austin S. Bufis, of Lititz, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at West Virginia University, where he is a freshman majoring in finance.

Honors

Kelly Phan, of Lancaster, a junior majoring in graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Mary Colleen Heil Presidential Scholarship. Phan’s participation in college and department activities and her professionalism led to the recommendation for the scholarship. Phan has worked as an intern with the college’s gallery and as a Writing Center tutor to her peers. Phan was a volunteer designer in the college’s annual Designathon event to benefit local nonprofit organizations. Phan is an active member of the student group American Institute of Graphic Arts. This scholarship award was established by the Board of Trustees of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in 2018 to honor President Emeritus Mary Colleen Heil in recognition of her 25 years of leadership and dedication to the college. The scholarship is awarded annually to an exceptional rising junior student who has been identified by the dean of the faculty in consultation with the department chairs.

Area students were among those who recently received scholarships from the Wenger’s Feed Mill Scholarship Foundation. They are Britney Ketner, of Bainbridge; and Erin Lownsbery, of Elizabethtown. The foundation awarded $40,000 in scholarships this year. Individual awards are determined by the board of directors of the Wenger's Feed Mill Scholarship Foundation. Awards are available for use at accredited colleges or universities, community colleges, as well as trade and technical schools. Launched in 2015, the foundation awards academic scholarships exclusively to eligible full-time team members of The Wenger Group companies.

Reghan Lieberman, of Landisville, was admitted into the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State’s University Park Campus, where she is a junior.

