College news

Honors

The Education Committee of Silvery Moon Chapter No. 56, Order of Eastern Star Inc., of Lancaster, presented five students with $300 Book Awards at our annual “Elizabeth C. Carter – Marjorie A. Boots – Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El Book Awards Ceremony” held June 3, 2023, at the Lancaster Masonic Center, 213 W. Chestnut St. Timmyra Goodson, third-year recipient, attends West Chester University; Aakasha Wesley, 2nd year recipient, attends Millersville University; Montez Sibley, second-year recipient, attends Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; Isaiah Staples, first-year recipient, graduated from Hempfield High School and will attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; Isaiah Marshall, first-year recipient, graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and will attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Occupational therapy students in Dr. Gregory Chown’s OT 526 class at Alvernia University recently raised nearly $1,200 for the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund created by Berks County Community Foundation in partnership with United Way of Berks County following the explosion of the R.M. Palmer factory in West Reading earlier this year. The class included the following students: Julia Carahaly, of Morgantown; Isaac Hain, of Akron; Calie Kraft, of Ephrata; Madelyne Snader, of Landisville; Brooke Spezialetti, of Millersville.

Riley Smith, of Leola, and a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, has been named one of the University of Mary Washington’s 2023 valedictorians, earning the Darden Award at the May 6, 2023, commencement. She graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA and competed in the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Tournament. A scholar-athlete who majored in business administration with a minor in English, Smith went undefeated in singles and doubles in her first year at UMW, earning spots on Mary Washington’s Athletic Honor Roll and C2C All-Academic Team each year. The team advanced to the NCAA’s elite eight in 2021 and as of May 6, 2023, was ranked 33rd nationally out of 328 teams. As an honors student, she has immersed herself in the intricacies of antitrust law, scrutinized U.S. Supreme Court cases, and analyzed relevant legislation and case law researching and crafting her honors project, “The NCAA’s Conflict with Antitrust Law and the Future of Student-Athlete Compensation,” which delved into the intersection of amateur athletes and name, image, likeness concerns within college athletics. A peer consultant for Academic Services, Smith also is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, an international honor society, and Chi Alpha Sigma Honor society, recognizing student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition. She plans to complete UMW’s MBA program next.

Nathaneal Jean-Philippe, of Lancaster, earned the Legacy Award for Perseverance at Central Penn College, Summerdale, on May 25, 2023, during commencement, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Alexander Andreozzi, of Palmyra, was among 10 Thiel College student-athletes who were named recently to the 2023 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, as selected by College Sports Communicators. Andreozzi graduated with summa cum laude and departmental honors in May with bachelor’s degrees in business administration and philosophy. One of his class valedictorians, he received the Dean’s Key at commencement as an eight-semester dean’s list student. He owned a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average and was a Thiel College Student of the Month in March 2023. He is a member of Alpha Chi and Chi Alpha Sigma. An All-PAC Honorable Mention selection in 2022 in lacrosse, Andreozzi qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll three times. A defender, he concluded his career with 121 ground balls, the 11th most in program history. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late June.

Sabrina Hettinger, of Ephrata, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Delaware.

Area students were among those inducted into the Central Penn College Chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Alden Hahn, Chelsie Ober, Safiya Purcell, Zyerah Purcell, Desiree Rivera. Lititz — Lindsey Collett, Lisa Little, Morgan Metzler. Quarryville — Katlyn Gehman.

