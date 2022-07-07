College news

Graduations

Kimberly Bucher, of Elizabethtown, graduated magna cum laude from Bloomsburg University on May 15, 2022, with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences and a minor in psychology. Bucher was a member of the university’s honors program in which she maintained high academics and participated in various community service and program events. She was vice president of the Bloomsburg chapter of Tri Beta, a biology honor society; and a member of the women’s soccer team, which won two PSAC championships and two NCAA Atlantic Regional championships. She was named a PSAC Scholar Athlete and won Division II ADA academic achievement awards. Bucher has been accepted into the physician assistant program at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Georgia in Suwanee, Georgia, and started the two-year master’s degree program on June 1, 2022.

Garrett A. Fuhrman was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army on May 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Pennsylvania State University, State College, where he graduated from the Smeal College of Business with a Bachelor of Science in management. Fuhrman will report to the Armor Basic Officer Leader Course, Fort Benning, Georgia, in September. A 2018 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Barry and Cathi Fuhrman, of West Hempfield Township.

Skylar Alexis Gering, of Newmanstown, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, on May 15, 2022, with a joint major in computer science and mathematics and graduating with high distinction and departmental honors in both computer science and humanities, social sciences and the arts. Gering attended The Bishop's School.

Connor Hamilton, of Strasburg, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in strategic and security studies from the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia, in May 2022, and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army in military intelligence.

Area students were among those who received Doctor of Medicine degrees May 15, 2022, from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton. They are Tyler Hoppman, of Denver; and Clinton Sonier, of Lancaster.

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design presented diplomas to 46 Bachelor of Fine Art graduates May 6, 2022. The graduates earned their degrees in animation and game art, fine art, graphic design, photography and video, and illustration. Six members of the Class of 2022 graduated summa cum laude, with highest honors: Kylie Jordynn Hileman, fine art; Sophia Lane Houck, illustration; Kelly Phan, graphic design; Anthony Howard Rudderow, illustration; Aidan Elizabeth Thackray, illustration; and Kennedy Haley Toomey, photography and video. Graduating magna cum laude were Daisy Brooks, animation and game art; Christina Nicole Clemente, graphic design; William James Garrett, animation and game art; Emily Michele Reifsnyder, photography and video; and Jerome Charles Timinski, illustration. Graduating cum laude were Jay Aman, illustration; Alicia Lauren Groff, illustration; Delaina Simone Jolley, illustration; Cassandra Aaron Kull, fine art; Aubrey Lynn Maurer, fine art; Na’Chelle Morris, photography and video; Callie Brooke Morton, fine art; Alexandria J. Rapp, animation and game art; Cheyenne Snow Tobias, photography and video; and Allie Townsend, illustration. Other members of the Class of 2022 earning their BFA degrees are listed with their majors. Animation and game art — Skylar Raine Cordiano-Mooney, Stergos Aris Marinos, Natalie Beth Marteney, Ian Charles Mimnall, Samantha Price, Daniel James Tedrick. Fine art — Isiah Kendell Bates, Adelaide Briann Biehn, Ryn Martino, Jaymi Elizabeth Vilardo. Graphic design — Mars Irene Keefe, Madeleine Kay Norris, Jose Ramon Rosado, Chase Rusinko, Darleen Sedjro, Alex Spangler. Illustration — Kristin Hosanna Bere, Brittany Bolig, Steven Colicchio, Natalie Ann McNew, Quadir Naseem Moultrie, Yamilet Orengo, Henry Aidan Rhodes. Photography and video — Woodrow W. Clapper IV, Nicole Stoltzfus.

