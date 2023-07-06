College news

Dean’s list

Daniel Foltz has earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Villanova University, where he is pursuing degrees in both economics and accounting through the Villanova School of Business. Foltz is currently an intern with Deloitte & Touche LLP, based in the firm’s McLean, Virginia, office. During the spring 2023 semester, he was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. A 2020 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Caroline Foltz earned dean’s list honors and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll during the spring 2023 semester at Virginia Tech. Foltz is a member of the Virginia Tech swimming & diving team and the Honors College, and has earned a 4.0 GPA in both her first and second semesters. She recently completed a summer study abroad semester in London. A 2022 graduate and class salutatorian of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Olivia Good, of Ephrata, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Susquehanna University.

Caroline (Carli) May earned dean’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester of her sophomore year at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is majoring in psychology. A 2021 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Rick and Lisa May, of Mountville.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Amanda Price. Lancaster — Johnna Adams, Savannah Keenen, Emily Miller.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Adamstown — Alinda Sweigart. Columbia — Jacob Loveland, Rachel Male. Denver — Leanne Digman, Julia Snader. Elizabethtown — Melina Putt. Lancaster — Ilisa Chasser, Riley Goerner, Christopher Silva-Arias. Landisville — Karli Kiehl. Lititz — Marlaina Coonan, Amelia Risser. Manheim — Jennifer Klink. Mohnton — Kayla DelVecchio, Tswjhwm Lo. Mount Joy — Madeleine Kemmick. New Holland — Lejla Hamzic, Easton Kaufman. Willow Street — Lilia McHugh.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Earning president’s list honors with a GPA of 3.9 or above are Marc DiGregorio, of Gap; Frances Thiry, of Lancaster; and Elizabeth Van Scoten, of Lititz. Earning dean’s list honors with a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899 are Colin Kligge, Meghan Kosmela, Olivia Pikarski and Morgan Wylie-Thal, all of Lancaster.

Madeline Claus, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. They are Madeline Davis, of Lititz; and Carlie Servis, of Morgantown.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Stevie Dixon. Ephrata — Richard Bromirski. Kirkwood — Michael May. Lancaster — Molly Bucher, McKenna Conklin, Neil Eckman, Emmanuel Gitonga, Campbell Heller, Kenna Price, Tazaiel Whitfield. Manheim — Madelyn Barbush, Madison Hartzler. Marietta — Kyra Perkins. Millersville — Lily Sugra. Mohnton — Olivia Wenrich. Mount Joy — Emma Johnston, Zachery Nissley. New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic. Oxford — Elizabeth Makar, Johnathan Makar. Reinholds — Jameson Kernaghan. Robesonia — Abigail Becker, Leah Stoltzfus. Strasburg — Beau Heyser.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Pennsylvania Western University-California. They are listed with their hometowns. East Earl — Katelyn Benedict. Elizabethtown — Adam Baker, Abigail Bender, Chad Heisey, McKena Smith. Denver — Jenna Eberly, Sydney Vreeland. Honey Brook — Devon Latchum. Kirkwood — Bethlehem Linde. Lancaster — Theodore Crescenzi. Landisville — Gabriella Root. Lititz — Zachary Buch, Carly Fairchild, Sarah Stygler. Manheim — Olivia Faulhaber, Bayley Ranck. Morgantown — Kamryn Miller. Mount Joy — Joseph Carreras, Hailey Fry, Theresa Thompson. Oxford — Connor Booth, Emily Muniz, Cecilia Muscella, Alondra Popoca, Jonahs Svenson.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. Grace Jenkins, of Lititz, achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA, earning a spot on the provost’s list. Earning dean’s list honors with a grade point average of at least 3.5 are Rachel Colasante, of Lancaster; and Anna DeGoede, of Mount Joy.

