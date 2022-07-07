College news

Dean’s list

Nicholas M. Boomsma was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Maryland — College Park, where he is studying computer engineering at the A. James Clark School of Engineering. He is a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Mary Elizabeth Wagner was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Klein College of Communication, Temple University. She is the daughter of Jim and Lori Wagner, of Lancaster.

Connor James Hamilton, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Sophia Vitko, graduate of Hempfield High School and resident of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Duquesne University School of Nursing, Pittsburgh.

Shelby White, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the winter quarter at Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Anissa Mohler, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Belhaven University, Jackson, Mississippi, where she is majoring in dance.

Austin Keith Ruzika-Porter, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Sabrina Byrd, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the winter term at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.

Jacob Bronkema, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Berry College, Rome, Georgia.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with a 3.75 GPA or higher for the spring 2022 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. They are Corey Copeland, of Mount Joy; and Hannah Wenger, of Denver.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s award with distinction for the fall 2022 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York. They are Tyler Flick, of Manheim; Kristen Mast, of Lancaster; and Eric Matt, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. They are Daniel Crawford, of New Holland; Jenna Hanson, of Lititz; and Susanna Horgen, of East Earl.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns. Honey Brook — Morgan Chmielenski. Lancaster — Denis Harkin, Sydney McMillin, Dory Naftzger.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the winter term at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Diego Tenorio. Brownstown — Joel Antrim. Elizabethtown — Grace Davidson, Katy Krug, Hope Luscian. Ephrata — Amber Funk, Kristin Gift, Katie Souders. Lancaster — El-kezia Acheampong, Christopher Amick, Kiana Arroyo, Abigail Bogner, Kebron Dawit, Ray Duzan, Brittany Dewar, Colin Eckman, Susan Enlow, Angeli Gomez, Bishal Gurung, Jordon Harsh, Tarah Lopez, Terri MacNeil, Siobhan Maughan, Anthony Nguyen, Estephany Nunez Jimenez, Chelsie Ober, Desiree Rivera, Genesis Robles Feliciano, Casey Trone, Angela Williams, Deborah Yocum. Leola — Justin Oberholtzer. Lititz — Deborah Bachman, Kerrigan McCardell, Brett McCoy, Natalie Schlei. Manheim — James Schrecengost, Connor Sylvester. Marietta — Amanda Bucher, McKenna Palmer. Mount Joy — Zion Gibbs, Tanner Kennedy, Kayla Murren. Mountviille — Daulton Parmer. New Providence — Amanda Schneider. Nottingham — Johanna Bertogli. Willow Street — Brooke Morgano.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at Mansfield University. Named to the president’s list with at least a 4.0 GPA are Madelen Brunner, of Elizabethtown; Laura Sauder, of Denver; Jamie Stephan, of New Holland; and Madison Walk, of Morgantown. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Leighann Melvin, of Elizabethtown; Carli Eberly, of Ephrata; Ashtyn Price, of Lititz; Austin Eberly, of Reinholds; Gabrielle Drumm, of Willow Street; Anastasia Berardi, of Lancaster; and Benjamin Beattie, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the winter term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. They are listed with their hometowns. The following students were named to the president’s list with a GPA of 3.700 and above. Bainbridge — Amanda Yingst. Columbia — Natalie Jones, Kristin Schauren. Conestoga — Haley Gerberich. Elizabethtown — Jennifer Barnett, Michaela Brenneman, Ty Estel, Daniel Heim. Ephrata — Gannon Brabazon, Beth Gondek, Matthew Hill, Carissa Ritchie, Nicholas Vanderwende, Zachary Vanderwende. Holtwood — Evan Portrey. Lancaster — Ivory Burnett, Crystal Consylman, Jacob Long, Olivia Rudisill, Margaret Ruto. Landisville — Kyle Brown. Lititz — Christopher Harwick, Grace Taylor. Manheim — Virginia Ent, Eric Tobal. Marietta — Renee Armer, Benjamin Kachel. Mohnton — Scott Rissmiller. Morgantown — Tyler Welch. Mount Joy — Matthew Kratz, Megan Stitzel, Francisco Valencia. Narvon — Frank Pudlo. Newmanstown — Bobby Jo Arrigo, Vincent Patrick Arrigo, Jonathan Roberts. New Providence — Jessica Richardson. Nottingham — Justin Brown. Oxford — Brianna Arnolds, Thomas Greene, Justin Sanders. Quarryville — Richard Scholl. Reinholds — Nicole Heckrote, McKenzie Shannon. Robesonia — Mia Stoudt. Terre Hill — Brianne Ruoss. Willow Street — Ramon Diaz Ortiz. The following students were named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.500 to 3.699. Conestoga — Alexander Jarratt. Ephrata — Ronald Helm. Lancaster — Kenneth Losch-Tostanowski, Stacy Weldon. Manheim — Brandon Hay, Marc Palmer. Mohnton — Colton Martin, Steven Ruhe. Morgantown — Mathew Cartwright. Mount Joy — Isaac Volpe. Mountville — Jesse Salisbury. Quarryville — Brent Kincaid. Washington Boro — Michael Wilson.

