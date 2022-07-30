College news

Honors

The Education Committee of Silvery Moon Chapter No. 56, Order of Eastern Star Inc., of Lancaster, presented three students $300 book awards at its annual Elizabeth C. Carter – Marjorie A. Boots – Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El book awards ceremony held June 25, 2022, at the Lancaster Masonic Center, 213 W. Chestnut St. Timmyra Goodson, second-year book award recipient, attends West Chester University; Aakasha Wesley, 2022 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, will attend Millersville University; and Montez Sibley, 2022 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, will attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

The Ashara-Casiphia Masonic Lodge No. 551 in Mount Joy presented scholarship awards to two graduating high school seniors. Isabella Gruber, a 2022 graduate of Donegal High School, is pursuing an architecture degree. Paige Harrington, a 2022 graduate of Hempfield High School, is pursuing a secondary education degree.

Area students were among graduating nursing students celebrated at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a nursing pinning ceremony May 7, 2022. They are Hannah Dawson, of Lancaster; Alexa Hess, of Lititz; Nicholas Ketner, of Maytown; Ashley Maxwell, of Mount Joy; and Erica Wolfgang, of Morgantown.

The Wenger’s Feed Mill Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce that Alanna Falk, of York; and Mattea Cave, of Dornsife; are the 2022 winners of the annual scholarship. Falk will be a sophomore at Temple University this fall, where she is a student in the College of Liberal Arts. Cave will be attending California University of Pennsylvania in the fall, seeking a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. The foundation awarded $10,000 in scholarships this year. Individual awards are determined by the board of directors of the Wenger’s Feed Mill Scholarship Foundation. Awards are available for use at accredited colleges or universities and community colleges, as well as trade and technical schools. Launched in 2015, the foundation awards academic scholarships exclusively to eligible full-time team members of The Wenger Group companies.

n Sarah Young Fisher, of Lancaster, was one of four distinguished alumni of Juniata College recognized for their achievements and contributions with awards on June 11, 2022. Young Fisher, class of ’75, earned the College’s Alumni Achievement Award, which honors those who have distinguished themselves over a period of years and have achieved a pinnacle position in their chosen profession. After graduating from Juniata, she attended The American College and completed her Master of Science degree in financial services. Sarah also received advanced training at the ABA National Trust School. She has reached the pinnacle of her career in wealth management, serving as president emeritus of RKL Wealth Management, an investment advisory firm serving Central and Eastern Pennsylvania. Young Fisher’s career includes 13 years at Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster County, with 250 branches throughout the state. During her time at Fulton Bank, she held the positions of senior trust officer and vice president. She then served three years as a trust officer with the Hershey Trust Co., the minority owner of The Hershey Co., sole private owner of Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co., and administrator of the 2,000 student Milton Hershey School. Prior to joining RKL Wealth Management in 2005, she was president of Fisher Advisers, Inc. In her work at RKL Wealth Management, as a sole proprietor, she manages individual portfolios and the investment of trusts, estates, charitable organizations, and corporations. Young Fisher works alongside her clients to establish objectives, allocate assets, and to develop estate and retirement plans. The author of four books relating to individual investment strategy, Young Fisher utilizes her wealth of knowledge to help others. She serves as chair of the FUMC Endowment Committee and served on the Lancaster County Foundation Investment Committee, Hospice of Lancaster County Planned Giving Council, and Hospice of Lancaster County—Steering Committee Women’s Giving Circle. Young Fisher is also an Internal Revenue Service enrolled agent.

Bryce Eberly, of Manheim, is one of 10 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes named to the Spring Middle Atlantic Conference All-Sportsmanship Team. A graduate of Manheim Central High School, Eberly is a member of the baseball team and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education.

Area students were among those recently presented with awards at York College. Alayna Henry, of New Holland, received the Brander Wyatt Morrison Memorial Award. Delaney Loucks, of Mount Joy, received the Student Senate Service Award. Jacob Rutland, of Lancaster, received the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Outstanding Senior Award. Jasmine Weaver, of Lititz, received the Civil Engineering/The Engineering Society of York Award.

Alexsandra Quadarella, of Reamstown, received the Vocal Music Award at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, on May 20, 2022. The following day on May 21, 2022, Quadarella received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in music.

ABC Keystone recently presented 2022 Craft Professionals of the Year awards to Edgar E. Espenshade Jr., of Elizabethtown, who works in carpentry for Wohlsen Construction Co., Lancaster; and Bryan Williams, of Bird-in-Hand, who works in electrical for C Mechanical Services in Lancaster. They received eagle trophies and gift cards in celebration of their achievements. Espenshade exhibits his ability to work at a high level with little to no supervision. He approaches his work assignments with skill, passion and expertise, and he easily and seamlessly transitions from tasks with no time wasted in between while incorporating a “can-do” attitude to accomplish the task at hand. He is committed to Wohlsen’s safety culture by setting an example for fellow team members and subcontractors. His training and certifications give him the knowledge to locate and address safety concerns before an injury or incident occurs. Williams has been a valued electrician with C Mechanical Services since 1998. For the past 24 years, Williams has exhibited outstanding leadership and a strong desire to produce the highest-quality work in the most efficient way possible and is one of C Mechanical Services’ most reliable superintendents. He is commonly sent to the most difficult projects because of his ability to problem solve and devise solutions to complex installations without the need for assistance. Williams is a strong and positive leader and provides training to apprentices as they advance through the company. He insists on a safety-first stance, managing his projects accordingly.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.