College news

Graduations

Katelyn E. Reist received a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine from Western University, Pomona, California. She is the daughter of Art and Rachel Reist, of Lancaster.

Heather L. Reist received a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Art and Rachel Reist, of Lancaster.

Ian Scholes, of Lititz, graduated from The Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Science in business administration/ accounting. Ian is a 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Area students were among those who graduated May 22, 2022, from Washington College, Chestertown, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Ephrata — Dilyn Becker, Bachelor of Arts in English. Gap — Brody Mann, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Lancaster — Katharine DeSantis, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in political science. Lititz — Alison Buckwalter, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Ethan Kile, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in economics. Manheim — Henry Proud, Bachelor of Arts in business. Oxford — Madeline Williams, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Area students were among those who graduated May 14, 2022, from Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Kelly Martin, Saren Williams. East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman. Ephrata — Grace Dalavai, Caleb McKinney. Lancaster — Rachel Wilhelm. Mount Joy — Madison Faulkner, Brady Lausch, Bethanie Nissly. Mountville — Joy Zavalick. Oxford — Peter Millar. Quarryville — Enoch Andreades. Strasburg — Jason Swarr.

Peyton N. Denlinger, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland, on May 21, 2022.

Jahna Belz received a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the University of Vermont. A 2018 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she was named to the dean’s list all four years at UV.

Nicholas Leverentz, of Elizabethtown, graduated from Wilkes University on May 21, 2022, with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and was commissioned and received the rank of second lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and will be stationed at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, as a remotely piloted aircraft pilot.

Michael Clow, of Leola, graduated magna cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration — finance.

Area students were among those who received master’s and doctoral degrees on May 21, 2022, at the University of Scranton. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December 2021, as well as January and May 2022. Marie E. Eberling, of Stevens, earned a Master of Science in human resources management. Jenna L. Johannes, of Mount Joy, earned a Master of Accountancy in forensic accounting.

Alex Markley, of Ronks, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, as a University Scholar and Presidential Scholar. Alex was also the Paul Saylor Memorial Award recipient, as well as the Marcia Ponas Warrick Award winner. Alex is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Eta Sigma and Phi Theta Kappa honor societies.

Area students were among those who graduated May 14, 2022, from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. Jessica Brown, of Mohnton, received a Bachelor of Science in graphic design: print graphics. Madelen Brunner, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Science in education — early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification. Austin Eberly, of Reinholds, received a Bachelor of Science in geosciences: environmental science. Madison Walk, of Morgantown, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Area students were among those who graduated May 21, 2022, from University of Scranton. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their undergraduate degree requirements in August and December 2021, as well as January and May 2022. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Elizabethtown — Zack Harvey, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience. Lancaster — Julia G. Kuhns-Baione, Bachelor of Science in health promotion. Mount Joy — Tanner J. Kohler, Bachelor of Science in political science; Brady E. Yohn, Bachelor of Science in finance. Stevens — Kayla M. Oberholtzer, Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Saint Francis University, Loretto. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Denver — Rebecca Gordner, Associate of Science in early childhood education; Katie Hammaker, Master of Education. Landisville — Elise La, Master of Physician Assistant Science. Leola — Michelle Cybulski, Master of Occupational Therapy. Manheim — Ian Lauver, Bachelor of Science in exercise physiology; Colton Sunderland, Bachelor of Science in exercise physiology. Narvon — Kahtero Summers, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Nottingham — Emily Lunger, Bachelor of Science in marketing and management,

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.