College news

Dean’s list

Mark D. Smith Jr. was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, where he is a sophomore. A graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Olivia Shenk was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is majoring in biological sciences. A 2020 graduate of Donegal High School, she is the daughter of Eric and Donna Shenk, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Samuel Stoner-Eby. Kinzers — Nathan Pauls. Lancaster — Willa Beidler, Mackenzie Miller, Lydia Nolt, Janell Preheim.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Edinboro University. They are Zachary R. Bennett, of Landisville; Melaina Joy King, of Akron; Cecilia Marie Muscella, of Oxford; and Raudel Franco-de-Santos, of Oxford.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Immaculata University. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Samantha Donmoyer. Lancaster — Erin Good, Abigail Roberts. Lititz — Jessica Wright. Narvon — Alexis Lessley, Jenna Muttik. New Holland — Ellie Loose.

Honors

Garrit Witters, of Elizabethtown, was chosen by the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association as one of 22 recipients of the 2021 Thomas R. and Laura Ridge Scholarship. Witters, who plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology and major in computing security, received $2,000, sponsored by Giant/Martin’s. In spring 2021, an independent judging panel evaluated scholarship applications to make the selections. Recipients must work for a food merchants asociation member or be the child of an employee or company owner that is an association member. Each student received between $2,000 and $2,500, with a total of $45,000 awarded in 2021.

The Salvation Army Lancaster Corps and its Advisory Board recently awarded 11 area students $26,000 in scholarship funds for academic achievements. They are listed with their high schools. Dayspring Christian Academy— Felicia Russo. Donegal High School — Jessica Geary. Ephrata High School — Dayton Stauffer. Garden Spot High School — Angellia Brenneman, Giovanna Poehler, Alenis Serrano, Joseph Sharp. Hempfield High School — Annelise Seubert. Lampeter- Strasburg High School — Hannah Miller. Pequea Valley High School — Alyssa Carney. Warwick High School — Elisa Balmer.

Area students were among those who earned academic awards at Albright College. Janae Hershey, of New Holland, earned the Cyrus Beekey Memorial Award. This award is given to a senior who has demonstrated outstanding ability either in biology or as a pre-medical student. Olivia Rider, of Lititz, a member of the women’s soccer team, earned the Neal Harris Academic Excellence Award and the Red and White Award. Stephen Shelley, of Willow Street, earned the E. Michael Sheffer Award. This annual award is given to students who have completed two years of academic work, are pursuing a concentration program in history and participate in athletics. Bryan Stamm, of Bainbridge, earned the David C. Tanger Spirit of Service Memorial Award. Taylor Straub, of Robesonia, earned the Professor Clyde Harding Award for Outstanding Scholarship in English and Communications.

