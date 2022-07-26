College news

Honors

Maya Burdick, of Ephrata, who is studying theatre at Albright College, was recognized for her original artwork at the Freedman Gallery’s annual juried student exhibit in May 2022. Burdick’s “Skeleton in the Closet” (acrylic on wood panel) earned Best In Show; “Girls’ Night Out” (oil on canvas) and “POV” (acrylic on canvas) received Honorable Mentions.

Mary Harnish, of Lancaster, was among five education students named a 2022 Teacher of Promise by Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and chosen to attend the 2022 Teachers of Promise Institute, held March 25-26 in Midlothian, Virginia. The annual event provides professional development, mentor discussions, and networking opportunities for 100 of the best and brightest pre-service teachers in Virginia.

Morgan Chmielenski, of Honey Brook, was inducted in spring 2022 into the Mortar Board national honor society at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio.

Halie Wurts, of Lancaster, was recently inducted into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the international sociology honor society.

Jonathan Martin, of Reinholds, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Delaware.

Sabrina Byrd, of Lancaster, was one of eight students inducted into the Elmira College, Elmira, New York, Chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the International Society for Business, Management, and Administration, on April 5, 2022.

Area students were among those who earned year-end awards for academic work at Albright College. Stephen Shelley, of Willow Street, earned the Dr. J. Dale Yoder ’57 Commencement History Award. This cash prize is given to a graduating history senior at Albright College who has a strong academic accomplishment in the discipline, been a generous participant in the life of the college, and shown a compassionate concern for the needs of others. Janae Taft, of Lititz, earned the Philip A. Eyrich Memorial Award. This award is presented by the Political Science Department of Albright College in recognition of Professor Eyrich's outstanding contributions as a teacher and college leader, It goes to a senior political science concentrator who has demonstrated interest, achievement and commitment towards international understanding and peace.

Area students were among 17 honored at Lebanon Valley College for their demonstrated leadership during the past academic year. Elise Balmer, of Lititz, won the First-Year Student Leader of the Year. This award is awarded to two first-year students who most notably demonstrated initiative, motivation and potential for continued student leadership within the College. Isabella Calderone, of Ronks, won the Student Leader of the Year and Outstanding Community Builder of the Year. Student Leader of the Year is awarded to one sophomore and one junior who, by both action and accomplishment in co-curricular life, have created positive expansion within a student organization and its student membership, as well as contributed to the overall quality of student life. Outstanding Community Builder of the Year honors the resident assistants who were successful in building a tremendously strong community through dedication, persistence, and strong programmatic efforts. Kyle Echterling, of Pequea, won the Merle Wise ’53 Memorial Fund Award, which is awarded to a current junior who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in one or more campus activities and who exemplifies the Lebanon Valley College spirit.

Area students were among 18 honored at Lebanon Valley College’s Office of Spiritual Life from DiscipleMakers, which hosts a weekly large group Bible study, various small groups for discipleship and mentorship, small group Bible studies, and community-building events; Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a weekly Bible study group for athletes; and Let’s Be Real, a weekly worship service. Bryce Eberly, of Manheim, served as a student leader with Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Kyle Echterling, of Pequea, served as a student leader with Let’s Be Real. Madeline Grisbacher, of Lititz, served as a student leader with DiscipleMakers; Ethan Horning, of New Holland, served as a student leader with Let’s Be Real; Derek Sauder, of Stevens, served as a student leader with DiscipleMakers; Braydon Shuck, of Elizabethtown, served as a student leader with Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Lauren Sprague, of Lititz, served as a student leader with DiscipleMakers.

Area students were among 10 Lebanon Valley College students awarded Zerbe Scholarships to help offset study abroad costs. The scholarship offers funding to students who wish to earn three or more credits in a country where the language of the major or minor is the language of instruction. Victoria Moreno, of Manheim, will study abroad in Costa Rica. Tyler Snavely, of Mount Joy, will study abroad in Costa Rica. Petra Stanavage, of Lancaster, will study abroad in Germany.

Area students were among those inducted into Delta Alpha Pi, an academic honor society for students with disabilities, at Lebanon Valley College. They are Kayla Border, of Robesonia; and Abigail Jordan, of Oxford.

Area students were among those inducted into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, a political science honors society. They are Bailey Thumm, of Robesonia; Lauren Weaver, of Lancaster; and Bailey Willis, of Quarryville.

Area students were among those inducted into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Delta Mu Delta, an international honor society in business. They are Dylan Keeports, of Elizabethtown; and Joshua Weaver, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named lifetime Jacob Albright Scholars. Established in 1982, the Jacob Albright Society celebrates Albright College graduates with a GPA of 3.85 or higher, who have completed at least half their course work at the college. They are Rimma Denisenko, of Denver, and Janae Taft, of Lititz.

Area students were among 20 who received Gold Community Service Awards at Lebanon Valley College, The Gold Award recognizes students who have recorded at least 100 community service hours and taken part in an approved service trip or recorded at least 250 total hours, with 100 or more served in the community. They are Isabella Calderone, of Ronks, and Kyle Echterling, of Pequea.

Melissa Mears, of Lancaster, recently was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society serving business programs accredited by AACSB International, at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Area students were among those initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, in April 2022. They are Sophia Pulskamp, of Lancaster, Loyola University Maryland; and Jolie Haertter, of Lancaster, University of Pittsburgh.

Ike Esh, of Strasburg, earned Eastern Mennonite University’s Outstanding Senior in Mathematics Award for 2022. The award is given by the faculty as the highest honor for the graduate demonstrating academic excellence, service, and contributions to community and culture at EMU.

Area students were among those recently initiated into the Central Penn College Chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society, a national honors and service society. They are Ray Duzan, of Lancaster; Angela Williams, of Lancaster; and Kathryn Wilson, of Washington Boro.

