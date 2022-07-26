College news

Graduations

Lauren Robinson Waskowicz graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine on May 7, 2022. In addition to her medical degree Lauren was named to the Alpha Omega Honor Medical Society for both her junior and senior years and was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society. Lauren is the daughter of Bruce and Mary Waskowicz, of Denver.

Garrett A. Fuhrman graduated from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, on May 7, 2022, with a Bachelor of Science in management from the Smeal College of Business. As an Army ROTC cadet, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and will begin Army active duty in June. A 2018 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Barry and Cathi Fuhrman, of West Hempfield Township.

Gianna Christine Yurchak graduated magna cum laude with combined degrees of Bachelor of Science in occupational science and a master’s in occupational therapy from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She received a 4.0 GPA her last semester and was named to the Mid-American Conference Commissioner’s Award three times (above a 3.5 cumulative GPA). Her last year she was named to the MAC President’s Award (graduating student-athletes’ above a 3.5 cumulative GPA). She was a 4-year starter for the women’s soccer team and captain for three seasons. She served as Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President her senior year and Vice President of the Student Occupational Therapy Association for two years for the OT Class of 2022. A 2017 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, she is the daughter of John and Nancy Yurchak, of Leola.

Lauren Torres graduated summa cum laude from West Chester University Honors College and the College of Science and Mathematics with a Bachelor of Science in cell molecular biology and minors in chemistry and civic & professional leadership. Holder of the 1871 Award, Clarence-Schock Foundation Scholarship, Dr. Hoberman Scholarship and Board of Governors Scholarship, Lauren is co-founder and president of TriBeta National Biological Honors Society and member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Honors Leadership Society. She is the recipient of the Relis Brown Outstanding Biology Senior Award, the Donna Carney Service Award, the first place winner of the Biology Department research poster session and a nominee for the College of Science and Mathematics Outstanding Student Award. For two years she tutored genetics and microbiology at the Learning Assistance and Resource Center. She was secretary and a member of the WCU Rock Climbing Team and a member of the Kickboxing Club. She was also secretary of the Darlington Biological Society and the Student Body Outreach Director for the Honors College philanthropy event, Aid to South Africa. Lauren accepted a job at University of Pennsylvania in a neuro-generative disease research lab and plans to pursue a master’s degree in bioengineering during her time at UPenn. She is the daughter of Will and Suzanne Torres, of Strasburg.

Kendra Herr, of Elizabethtown, received a Master of Science in speech language pathology from Misericordia University on May 14, 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated May 7, 2022, from Saint Vincent College, Latrobe. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Devin Michael McMahon, Bachelor of Science in management; Julie Marie Reichert, Bachelor of Science in psychology, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Psychology. Wrightsville — Emily Caitlin Snyder, Bachelor of Science in marketing, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Marketing.

Area students were among those who graduated May 21, 2022, from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Elizabethtown — Brian Caldwell, Master of Science in education; Nicholas Leverentz, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Chase Ohlson, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Ephrata — Cody Stoneback, Master of Science in education. Lancaster — Megan Beirne, Master of Science in education; Amy Bush, Master of Science in education; Leah Comiskey, Master of Science in education; Kelly Kardos, Master of Science in education; Emmanuel Lugo, Master of Science in education; Kiersten Metzger, Master of Science in education; Amanda Schaedler, Master of Arts in creative writing; Ava Warfel, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Lititz — Jordan Bleyer, Master of Science in education; Penn Miller, Doctor of Education in educational leadership/curriculum & instruction; Brett Mitchley, Master of Science in education; Michelle Thomson, Master of Science in education. Manheim — Liesl Eberly, Master of Science in education; Melissa Hess, Master of Science in education; Timothy Mehl, Master of Science in education; Archie Plant, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Mountville — Juliann Appleby, Master of Science in education; Brittany Geiter, Master of Science in education. Stevens — Dylan Byrd, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Alexsandra Quadarella, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

