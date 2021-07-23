College news

Graduations

Samuel Brandt, of Lancaster, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Columbia — Jordan Schmitt, Bachelor of Science in health sciences. Denver — Dillon Good, Bachelor of Science in business administration. East Earl — James Doherty, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Ephrata — Louis Fries, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in applied computer science/information systems. Lancaster — Kayla Melendez, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Lauren Tubay, Bachelor of Science in sport management. Lititz — Adam Martin, Bachelor of Science in education in health and physical education; Andrew Reedy, Master of Science in sport science.

Dean’s list

Grant V. Swann, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Villanova University, where he is studying electrical engineering. Swann is a graduate of Cocalico High School.

Grace Hutchison, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts, where she is a rising senior majoring in media arts production.

Laiken Spahr, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. They are Derek Hershey, of Paradise; Stephanie Horst, of Lancaster; Lauren Thrush, of Leola; and Harmony Zimmerman, of Akron.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey. They are Angelina Capp, of Lancaster; and Luke Williams, of Morgantown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York. They are Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville; Miriam Lerner, of Lancaster; and Emmett Orgass, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley. They are Elijah Eberly, of Elizabethtown; Samantha Martin, of East Earl; Kylie McNamee, of Honey Brook; Faith Nikolaus, of Columbia; Taylor Ober, of Honey Brook; Annie Rakos, of Lititz; and Gabriella Torchia, of Robesonia.

Honors

Elizabethtown College biochemistry and molecular biology double major Sagar Patel was awarded a national undergraduate scholarship from Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Honor Society for First-Year Success. Patel received the Jo Anne J. Trow Scholarship, which was started in 1988 in honor of a past president of Alpha Lambda Delta. Selection for the scholarship is based on maintaining a 3.5-grade point average, academic records, participation in Alpha Lambda Delta activities, campus and community service activities, and the applicant’s essay answers.

