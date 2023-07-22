College news

Graduations

Niclette Kibibi recently earned a PhD in epidemiology from the College of Public Health at University of Iowa. A 2006 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology and biochemistry from Eastern Mennonite University and a Master of Public Health in health policy and ethics from Creighton University. Kibibi will be pursuing a career in health care, analyzing large datasets and synthesizing evidence to advocate for the health needs of immigrants and other marginalized communities in the U.S. Kibibi came to Lancaster in 2005 as a refugee from Democratic Republic of the Congo by way of Zambia. She lived with Fran and John Gouveia, of Lancaster, while attending high school.

Mark D. Smith Jr. graduated on May 20, 2023, with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience and psychology from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia (formerly The University of the Sciences). He will continue his education at VCOM-Auburn. Mark is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Alexander Hinnenkamp, D.O., graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28, 2023. Dr. Hinnenkamp earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-professional health studies from the University of Notre Dame in 2015. A 2011 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Joseph and Beth Ann Hinnenkamp, of Lancaster. He plans to enter a three-year internal medicine residency at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, New York, in July.

Francesca Barrett Boomsma, of Peach Bottom, graduated with distinction from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, with a Master of Science degree in mindfulness. She is the daughter of Lou and Tracee Boomsma. Francesca resides in Bergamo, Italy, where she teaches and practices mindfulness.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2023 from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Lancaster — Kiyana Mcgill-Jefferson, Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Morgan Wylie-Thal, Bachelor of Science in biology. Lititz — Samantha Jones, Master of Arts in Teaching - education 5th year; Emily Shenk, Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Elizabeth Van Scoten, Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Columbia — Devinee Tucker, Bachelor of Science in biology. Denver — Rebecca Gideon, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Music in music education. Gap — Sophia Weaver, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in English - literature. Lancaster — Tyler Burkhart, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in marketing; Jayden Corrigan, Bachelor of Science in economics; Andre Fissella, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Julia Leisure, Bachelor of Arts in mathematics; Ashley Sanchez, Bachelor of Arts in French studies; Yasira Tejeda, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish studies; Tabitha Weeks, Bachelor of Arts in music. Leola — Charles Braught, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental sciences; Alayna McEvoy, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design. Lititz — Elizabeth Cranford, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Alaina Fry, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Music in music education; Max Olree, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in international business. Marietta — Christopher Cole, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in communications. Willow Street — Olivia Chartreau, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and philosophy.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from University of Alabama, Tuscaloose, Alabama. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Columbia — Derek Davis, Master of Science in aerospace engineering and mechanics. Lancaster — Kaitlyn Bistline, Master of Arts; Kaden Peart, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering; Peter Scheler, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration; Hope Schoelkopf, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Lititz — Chad Meeder, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration. Silver Spring — Joseph Wentling, Bachelor of Science.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2023 from Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Denver — Ronald Davis, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management. Elizabethtown — Anne-Marie Charland, Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner; Cole Livingston, Bachelor of Science in nursing; James Rodgers, Master of Science in Engineering in chemical engineering. Honey Brook — Elizabeth Yoder, Master of Public Administration. Lancaster — Breck Artz, Master of Social Work; Sarah Brogunier, Master of Social Work; Mitchell Burkholder, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Emma Cummings, Bachelor of Science in biology, summa cum laude, Brian Hoffman, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, magna cum laude; Kathryn Labezius, Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting, summa cum laude; Erin Lehman, Master of Social Work; Katelyn Steinhart, Bachelor of Science in business administration in event management, summa cum laude; Gabriel Williams, Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Lititz — Katharine Brandyberry, Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner; Dani Keener, Master of Education in human sexuality studies and a Master of Social Work; Savannah Myers, Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner; Thomas Ngo, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Huy Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, cum laude; Diane Richards, Master of Social Work. Nottingham — Nicole Gomez, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, cum laude. Oxford — Julianna Salvadore, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering, cum laude. Peach Bottom — Eliyah Kraynak, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Diana Quintino-Romero, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Gia Hetrick, of Lancaster, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina, in spring 2023.

