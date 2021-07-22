College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who received diplomas in May 2021 from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. These students graduated in May 2021, December 2020 and August 2020. Graduates are Brenda Moua, of Denver; Skylar Poehner, of Ephrata; Cassandra Rawa, of Elizabethtown; Rachel Sturgill, of Mount Joy; and Jacqueline Weidman, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Atglen — Samantha Morris, Master of Education in human sexuality studies, sex therapy and a Master of Social Work. Elizabethtown — Emily Swope, Doctor of Physical Therapy. Honey Brook — Catherine Purcell, Master of Social Work. Lancaster — Pamela Kinsey, Master of Science in nursing. Marietta — Nicole Hess, Master of Social Work. Millersville — Melissa Evans, Master of Science in nursing. Mohnton — Brandy Blimline, Master of Social Work. Mount Joy — Kelly Miller, Master of Science in nursing; Elizabeth Mummau, Master of Arts in psychology. Oxford — Ashley Leatherbury, Master of Education in elementary education the early years.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from the University of the Sciences, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Andreea Glavce, of Lancaster, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical and healthcare studies. Glavce continues on in the Doctor of Pharmacy program; Rebecca Koons, of Morgantown, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Brooke Kratz, of Manheim, summa cum laude, Doctor of Pharmacy; Sabrina Mallozzi, of Lancaster, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and a minor in mathematics; Julie Nguyen, of New Holland, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and minors in mathematics and bioinformatics; Alec Sherk, of Reinholds, Bachelor of Science in biology; Mitchel Storb, of Ephrata, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Storm Zink, of Leola, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences.

Dean’s list

Elizabeth Breneiser, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Fairfield University, Fairfield Connecticut. They are Kevin Bodell, of Lancaster; and Joshua Orndorff, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Misericordia University, Dallas. They are Chloe Hain, of Lititz; Madelyn Heidlauf, of Mount Joy; Kendra Herr, of Elizabethtown; Jude Unitis, of Atglen; and Ryan Zuch, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. They are Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown; and Skylar Poehner, of Ephrata.

Honors

Grace Wearden, of Lancaster, recently received The Leslie C. & Lillian A. Schultheis Composition Competition Award at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. The award is given annually to a returning student who has composed an outstanding piece of original chamber music. Students’ submissions are reviewed by a composer panel and the winner is invited to have their piece performed on campus.

