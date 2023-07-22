College news

Dean’s list

Chelsea Manderewicz, of Brownstown, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Duquesne University.

Chris Needham, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at West Chester University, where he is majoring in biomedical engineering/pre-medical.

Iris Thomas earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at West Chester University, where she is a rising sophomore majoring in nutrition/dietetics. She is the daughter of Erik and Desiree Thomas, of Marietta.

Hillary Murse, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Franklin & Marshall College. A sophomore intending to major in biology, she is a 2022 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Sophia Ilkhanoff, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Villanova University, where she is majoring in political science. She is the daughter of Paula Silverstein and Bernard Ilkhanoff.

Nicholas Feddock earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Lebanon Valley College, where he is pursing a degree in business administration. A 2021 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Gary and Deb Feddock, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Ursinus College. They are listed with their hometowns. Cochranville — Matt Janik. Elizabethtown — Mitch Garber. Ephrata — Brooke Ludwig. Honey Brook — Trinity Hardy, Kate Horan, Chase Shaneman. Lancaster — Te-Ojah Dennison-Morgan, Kiran Drew, Dylan Melby, Eddie Newman, Ashton Newswanger, Sophia Roedema. Lincoln University — Liv Cross. Lititz — John Grandrimo, Olivia Young. Manheim — Lily Kratz. Marietta — Matt Wallace. Middletown — Drishti Khandelwal. Millersville — Maeve Montgomery. Mohnton — Mya Knappenberger. Morgantown — Rachel Hart. Oxford — Patrick Esemplare. Parkesburg — Ilyssa Marsh, Manning Smith. Peach Bottom — Hailey Clark. Pequea — Diane Imboden. Robesonia — Izzy Dalesandro. Ronks — Lauren Markley.

Margaret Angstadt, of Mohnton, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Russell Sage College, Troy, New York.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. They are Vicky Chan, of Elizabethtown; and Isaiah Hoffman, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Earning highest honors with a GPA of 3.90 or higher are Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata; Amanda Mueller, of Ephrata; and Jessica Weinoldt, of East Petersburg. Earning high honors with a GPA between 3.70-3.89 are Christina Baker, of Leola; and Aaron Gale, of Millersville.

Zachery Tomlinson, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Westminster College, New Wilmington, where he is majoring in history.

Emily Crumbling, of Columbia, earned a spot on the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Mississippi, where she is majoring in exercise science.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Commonwealth University-Mansfield. Earning president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA are Danielle Drain, of Denver; Joshua Farina, of Lititz; and Laura Sauder, of Denver. Earning dean’s list honors with at least a 3.5 GPA are Michael Beals, of Gap; Anastasia Berardi, of Lancaster; Carli Eberly, of Ephrata; Oliver Marvin, of Lancaster; Alexandra McKinney, of Conestoga; and Leighann Melvin, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Emily Plowright. Lancaster — Madelyn Ciliento, Samantha Eynon, Caroline Horst, Faith Sauder, Imany Zorrilla. Leola — Greyson King. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett. Paradise — Kristin Huenink.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Earning president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA are Courtnie Mamula, of Lancaster; Brayan Martin, of New Holland; Kaden Peart, of Lancaster; and Joseph Wentling, of Silver Spring. Earning dean’s list honors with at least a 3.5 GPA are Brady Cossette, of Lititz; Natalie Crouse, of Brownstown; Chase Mehaffey, of Lititz; Timothy Murphy, of Mount Joy; Jacob Reichert, of Strasburg; Lorelai Sanchez, of Lancaster; Peter Scheler, of Lancaster; Hope Schoelkopf, of Lancaster; and Daniel Sears, of Lancaster;

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Saint Francis University, Loretto. Earning president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA are Nicole Davis, of Robesonia; Aubrey Miller, of Mohnton; Carysse Norris, of Narvon; Lauren Pyle, of Lititz; Damian Tobias, of Elizabethtown. Earning dean’s list honors with at least a 3.5 GPA are Nicholas Fiore, of Lancaster; Elizabeth Fry, of Reinholds; Stephen Klein, of Manheim; Faythe Miller, of Lititz; Jared Sadowski, of Robesonia; Dallan Schoenberger, of Elizabethtown; Saige Wilt, of Elizabethtown.

Abby Weiss, of Lititz, earned a spot on the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2023 semester at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas.

Antonio Astarita, of Willow Street, earned president’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York.

Area students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York. They are Christopher Roe, of Lancaster, who is studying computer & systems engineering; and Gavin Troop, of Lititz, who is studying physics.

Area students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Melissa Caracciolo, Joey Frith, Ryan Kashatus, Laurel Marx, Kat Neumann, Anna Peris, Luke Weaver, Sam Whitton. Lititz — Ethan Heller, Rachel Houser, Julian Maldonado, Caitlyn Wagner, Adam Zimmerman. Mohnton — Sean Bachman, Andrea Miller, Layne Raczy. Mount Joy — Nathan McNece. Newmanstown — Rye Shuey. New Providence — Jack Hertzler. Robesonia — Jacklyn Clauss. Willow Street — Luke Brodersen, Allyson Deihl.

Area students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Cedar Crest College, Allentown. They are Abigail Martin and Mayerli Taveras, both of Lancaster.

Kayla Mongiovi, of Ephrata, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at SUNY New Paltz.

Gavin Davidson, of Willow Street, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at McKendree University, Lebanon, Illinois.

Area students were named to the honors lists at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. Matthew Julian, of Washington Boro, earned dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher. Madelyn Whetzel, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list with a 3.5-3.74 GPA.

Area students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Jade Love-Morris. Denver — Lydia Althouse. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Zachary Kreider. Ephrata — Cheyenne Rios. Lancaster — Anna Barbusco, Yeiralitze Garcia, Alexis Rennix, Shannen Roy. Landisville — Justin Lichtenwalner, Taylor Romich. Lititz — Carson Armstrong, Megan Reniker, Paige Snyder. Manheim — Abigail Burdyn. Mohnton — Aiden Chen, Benjamin Phillippi. Mount Joy — Ghana Cornelius. New Providence — Alyssa Schlagnhaufer. Willow Street — Keiva Middleton.

