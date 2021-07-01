College news

Graduations

Christina Buchmoyer, of Marietta, recently received a Master of Arts in Education from Avila University, Kansas City, Missouri.

Julia L. Breit, of Manheim, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Lawrence University, Canton, New York, on April 18, 2021. Breit attended Lancaster Catholic High School.

Area students were among those who graduated on April 25, 2021, from Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Kinzers — Nathan Pauls, bachelor’s degree in communication and art, summa cum laude. Lancaster — Ian Martin, bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in music, cum laude; Mackenzie Miller, bachelor’s degree in journalism and English with a minor in international studies, summa cum laude; Janell Preheim, bachelor’s degree in music and secondary education, summa cum laude; Joseph Wheeler, bachelor’s degree in molecular biology/biochemistry with minors in music and chemistry.

Dean’s list

Areanna Kroll, of Marietta, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the winter 2020-2021 term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. They are Kiara Ballard, of Lancaster; Paula Davis, of Oxford; Kimberly Gilton, of Leola; Ivettelis Nieves, of Leola; Jenna Rhoads, of Peach Bottom; Michael Scarazza, of Nottingham; and Frederic Urena Santos, of Lancaster.

Honors

Olivia Fedorshak, a 2021 graduate of Ephrata High School, has been awarded the Memorial Scholarship from the Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America. This $1,000 scholarship is provided for a Lancaster County high school senior planning to attend post-secondary education and who has a family member who has served, or is currently serving, in the U.S. military. Selection for this award is based on the individual’s scholastic record, extracurricular activities and community service with emphasis on demonstrated leadership abilities. Fedorshak is an outstanding scholar, as well as an accomplished athlete and musician, according to a news release from the association. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh in fall 2021 with a U.S. Navy ROTC scholarship and will major in molecular biology.

The Muhlenberg College field hockey team was awarded a 2020 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Team Award, which recognizes the institutions that achieved a minimum team GPA of 3.0 during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Area student-athletes were named to the association’s 2020 National Academic Squad with a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or greater through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. They are Maleah Hess, of Lititz; and Laura Horner, of Lancaster.

