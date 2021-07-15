College news

Graduations

Emery M. Gunselman graduated from the University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, with a Bachelor of Science in physics and a Bachelor of Science in astrophysics. A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is now living and working in California.

Lauren Sterner, of Lancaster, graduated on May 13, 2021, magna cum laude from Thomas Jefferson University - East Falls campus (formerly Philadelphia University) with a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a minor in real estate development. A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of John and Kim Sterner, of Lancaster.

Dean’s list

Bethany Rose Burton, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Alabama.

Angelina Lemke, of Akron, was named to the dean’s list with a 3.8 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at West Chester University, where she is majoring in early grades preparation.

Honors

The Ashara-Casiphia Masonic Lodge No. 551 in Mount Joy presented scholarship awards in June 2021 to graduating seniors from Donegal High School, Hempfield High School and Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. They are Amanda Fry, from Donegal High School, who is pursuing a degree in education; Annelise Seubert, from Hempfield High School, who is pursuing a degree in biology; and Kiersten Fitzwater, from Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Protective Services Academy, who is pursuing a degree in nursing.

Janae Hershey, of New Holland, was named a Jacob Albright Scholar for 2021. The Jacob Albright Society includes Albright College graduates with a grade point average of 3.85 or higher, who have completed at least half their course work at the college.

Area students were among those who were recognized at Lebanon Valley College with Gold Community Service Awards. The award recognizes students who have recorded at least 100 community service hours and taken part in an approved service trip or recorded at least 250 total hours, with 100 or more served in the community. They are Erika Schell, of Mount Joy; and Elizabeth Lyter, of Willow Street.

