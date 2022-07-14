College news

Honors

Naomi-Jeanne Main, a 2022 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AK of Lancaster. Naomi-Jeanne is a National Merit Scholar who is deeply involved in music, captain of the McCaskey girls cross country team and a member of the National Honor Society and the Superintendent’s Council. She is the concertmaster of the Allegretto Youth Orchestra and associate concertmaster of the Temple Center for Gifted Young Musicians Youth Chamber Orchestra. She earned seats in the NAfME all-state, eastern region and national orchestras while in high school. Naomi will attend Yale University in in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in music. Her ultimate goal is to become a professional violinist. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. Chapter AK has been a part of the Lancaster community since it was organized in 1959.

The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America has announced the winner of the 2022 Lancaster Chapter Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship as Cadet Daniela McCurdy of the Army ROTC Detachment at Millersville University. This scholarship is provided for a junior or senior class ROTC cadet at the university and is based on scholastic performance, evaluation of a written essay and personal interviews by a board comprising Lancaster Chapter MOAA officers and an ROTC Cadre leader. McCurdy demonstrated outstanding military leadership potential and is also a member of the Millersville University soccer team.

Madelyn Nolt, of Lancaster, was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at The University of Tampa, Florida. She was also elected president of Delta Zeta sorority and senior vice president of the professional business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi.

Suzanne Wetzel, of Morgantown, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Wetzel was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Sydney McMillin, of Lancaster, was inducted in spring 2022 into Ohio Wesleyan University’s chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society.

Julee Wells, of Elizabethtown, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Wells was initiated at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland.

Lakelan Reynolds, of Lancaster, was elected as a campuswide senator for the 2022-23 academic year at the University of Tampa, Florida.

Area Lebanon Valley College students were among those inducted into Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the national chemistry honor society. They are Patrick Hodgson, of Kirkwood; and Katherine Kimbark, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among those who recently received college awards at Lebanon Valley College. Isabella Calderone, of Ronks, won the Mund Scholarship. Kali Helmick, of Brownstown, won the Alumni Scholarship.

Area students were among those welcomed into Phi Sigma Iota, the Department of Languages honor society, in spring 2022 at Lebanon Valley College. They are Petra Stanavage, of Lancaster; Lauren Weaver, of Lancaster; and Bailey Willis, of Quarryville.

