College news

Graduations

Marie R. Bryant, of Manheim, graduated cum laude from Penn State University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and a minor in agribusiness management. Bryant is employed by Meadow-Vista Dairy in Bainbridge.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from St. Francis University, Loretto. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. East Earl — Samuel Forcenito, Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies. Honey Brook — Shannon Cody, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Abigail Romig, Bachelor of Science in public health. Leola — Michelle Cybulski, Bachelor of Science in health science/occupational therapy. Lancaster — Daniel Fry, Bachelor of Science in economics and finance; Kei-shon Graham, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Aubrey Suydam, Bachelor of Science in social work; Dawn Wardell, Associate of Science in early childhood education. Landisville — Elise La, Bachelor of Science in health science/physician assistant. Millersville — Allison Appleton, Bachelor of Artsin English. Robesonia — Colleen Shartle, Masters in health science.

Dean’s list

Derek Murphy, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Messiah University, Mechanicsburg.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Nicholas Breznak, of Lititz; Katherine Creamer, of Mohnton; and Anthony Milazzo, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list are Tristan Anderson, of Columbia; Thomas Bramley, of Elizabethtown; Mary Campbell, of Ephrata; Peter Fontaine, of Nottingham; Elizabeth King, of New Holland; Delaney McKnight, of Lancaster; Kirsten Mumma, of Bainbridge; and Emma Weinheimer, of Lititz.

Honors

The Women’s Club of Manheim awarded scholarships to five Manheim Central High School senior girls. Each received $1,000 to pursue postsecondary education. Emmalynn Varner will attend Messiah University for early childhood education. Rachel King will attend West Virginia University for aerospace engineering. Emma Ulrich will attend Dickinson College, undeclared. Eve Sheaffer will attend Franklin & Marshall College, undecided, but strong interests in psychology, foreign language, and music. Julia Wolfe will attend University of Delaware for chemical engineering.

Garret Anderson, of Lancaster, was among eight students at who received the Allegiance Award in spring 2021 at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. This award is presented to seniors to recognize their dedication and continuous improvement focused within a specific organization. Outstanding performance in this area includes the senior’s impact on the organization; being an organizational member for a substantial portion of their time at Lehigh; serving in a variety of roles within the organization; and being instrumental in overall organizational management such as visioning, goal setting and yearly transition for the organization.

Area students were among those who were awarded The Contribution to Student Life Award in spring 2021 at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are Josiah Frith and Jamie Zamrin, both of Lancaster.

Kasey Halbleib, of Elizabethtown, placed second in the art category of the Creative Expressions Competition at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. This year’s theme was Excellence Through Social Justice: Realities and Possibilities. The competition held by the Frederick Douglass Institute for Academic Excellence is intended to amplify the voices and perspectives of students from all disciplines making connections between social justice and culture, economics, education, history and science.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.