College news

Graduations

Local students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from the University of Scranton. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021. Devon L. Dorbich, of Atglen, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English; Elizabeth A. Eichenlaub, of Lancaster, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy in physical therapy; Cassandra L. Enck, of Ephrata, earned a Master of Science in rehabilitation counseling; Catherine E. Shin, of Landisville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. Garret Anderson, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in physics; Alexa Bennetch, of Denver, received a Bachelor of Science in behavioral neuroscience with high honors; Mason Garcia, of Millersville, received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with high honors; Tyler Hogue, of Ephrata, received a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Carolyn Simmet, of Honey Brook, received a Bachelor of Science in business and economics with a major in management and supply chain management with high honors.

Area students were among those who graduated recently from University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Columbia — Steven Eric Zell, Associate of Arts. Lancaster — Tyler Phillip Jones, Master of Science in biotechnology; William Patrick Richmond, Bachelor of Science in environmental management. Mohnton — Michael J. Brent, Associate of Arts. Oxford — Pamela Leigh, Master of Science in Management; Casey Rhoads, Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Diana Lynn Todd, Master of Business Administration.

Dean’s list

Noel Alexander Montanez, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri, where he is majoring in accounting.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Sydney Campbell, of Oxford; Christopher Eggert, of Morgantown; Abe Francis, of Lititz; Niko Novak, of Honey Brook; and Nidhi Patel, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with at least a 3.7 GPA for the winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Kim Buzzendore, Kristin Schauren. Christiana — Emma Joseph. Denver — Meghan Burns, Cory Hirst. Elizabethtown — Jennifer Barnett, Jennifer Bechtel, Joseph Dempsey, Ty Estel, Corey Tracey. Ephrata — Brooke Bettencourt, Blake Martin, Carissa Ritchie, Brianne Ruoss. Lancaster — John Alexander, Ramon Diaz Ortiz, Matthew King, Jacob Long, Neomis Rodriguez, Olivia Wall. Leola — Matthew Reddinger. Lititz — Grace Taylor. Manheim — Brandon Hay, Joshua Herchelroth, Kassidy Michael, Marc Palmer. Marietta — Benjamin Kachel, William Perkins. Mohnton — Matthew Hoppock, Steven Ruhe. Morgantown — Sarah Lucas. Mount Joy — Matthew Kratz, Alana Lintner, Megan Stitzel, Justin Urban, Francisco Valencia. Narvon — Frank Pudlo. New Holland — Emily Furjanic, Sadie Penn. Oxford — Thomas Greene. Pequea — Amy Addis. Quarryville — Matthew Curran. Robesonia — Mia Stoudt.

Honors

Matthew Hamers, of Lancaster, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hamers was initiated at University of Maryland, College Park.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.