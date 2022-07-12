College news

Dean’s list

Brianna Isabella Benedetti, of Lititz, was named the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she is working toward a Bachelor of Science in nursing. This is the fifth semester Benedetti has been named to the dean’s list.

Eryn Albright, of Mount Joy, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, where she is a junior majoring in public health.

Sarah Trimbath was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan, where she is studying international business. A 2021 graduate of Veritas Academy in Leola, she is the daughter of Jeff and Jill Trimbath, of Lititz.

Olivia A. Gallucci was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York, where she is double-majoring in computing security and computer science, and minoring in free and open source software and free culture. Gallucci is in RIT’s honors program and received over $110,000 in merit scholarships since freshman year. She serves as the co-lead for RITSEC’s (RIT’s Security Club) Open Source Mentorship Group, and served on the executive boards of two student clubs. Gallucci has participated in eight cybersecurity competitions, and sails on RIT’s sailing team. Gallucci presented research on a full scholarship at the 2022 International WiCyS Conference in Ohio. Now, she is working with the Open Source Security Foundation to revamp its courses on secure development fundamentals. Gallucci is an offensive security intern for Apple in California. She also serves as a research assistant and teaching assistant at Open@RIT, RIT’s open source program’s office.

Justin Akerley, of Quarryville, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia.

Sheridan Riva, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana.

Lauren Edwards, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s honor roll at University of Mississippi.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Kelly Martin. East Earl — Alarie Hurst. East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman, Tori Keener. Elizabethtown — Lydia DeBruin. Ephrata — Caleb McKinney. Lancaster — Monica Bailey, Doug Bell, Alex Blank, Emily Fiol, Nikki Krahulik, Andrea Mealy, Dylan Weaver, Rachel Wilhelm. Landisville — Andrew Jordan. Lititz — Olivia Brackbill, Shannon Morrissey. Millersville — Ethan Plank. Morgantown — Kelly Brannan. Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Madison Faulkner, Brady Lausch, Clark Mummau, Bethanie Nissly, Becca Webb. Mountville — Joy Zavalick. Willow Street — Madeline Helm, Anne Leaman, Makenzie Lefever, Andrew Wittemann, Olivia Zook.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Damien Rineer. Christiana — Emma Jackson. Denver — Jaden Greco. Elizabethtown — Hayden Calaman, Nicholas Leverentz, Chase Ohlson. Ephrata — Catherine Collier. Lancaster — Lina Le, Evan Sherrick. Lititz — Mengying Shi. Manheim — Archie Plant. Mount Joy — Alexandra Cassel. Newmanstown — Alexander Heil. Pequea — Stephen Daniels. Stevens — Alexsandra Quadarella.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Jahna Belz, John Blochberger, Panorea Fox, Zoe Orihuel. Mohnton — Olivia Nelson. Willow Street — Danielle Di Pace.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Ashley Parry, of New Holland; Cameo Powell, of Oxford; and Kyle Weeks, of Narvon.

Abby Weiss, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2022 semester at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas, where she is a junior majoring in communication disorders.

Emily Crumbling, of Columbia, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll with a GPA between 3.75 and 4.00 for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Mississippi, where she is majoring in sport and recreation administration.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. They are Rory Cantwell, of Lancaster; Samantha Morse, of Ephrata; Katelyn Wiglesworth, of Landisville; and Katelyn Yoder, of Manheim.

Kyleigh J. Disilvestro, of Honey Brook, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York.

Leah Bowman, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list with distinction with at least a 3.75 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Bluffton University, Bluffton, Ohio.

Robert Cone, of New Holland, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Georgia College, Milledgeville, Georgia.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.