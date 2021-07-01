College news

Dean’s list

Daniel Foltz was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Villanova University. In both the fall and spring 2021 semesters of his freshman year, Foltz earned 4.0 grade point averages in The Villanova School of Business, where he intends to double major in economics and accounting. He is involved in the university’s Villanova Finance Group, Business Analytics Society, Economics Club and Sports Analytics Club. A 2020 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Eryn Albright, of Mount Joy, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at West Virginia University, where she is majoring in public health.

Olivia A. Gallucci, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, where she is double majoring in computing security and computer science, and minoring in free and open source software and free culture. Gallucci finished her freshman year with a 4.0 GPA and is a member of RIT honors program (top 3% of the student body). She is treasurer of RITSEC, RIT’s cybersecurity club, and vice president of RIT’s Women in Cybersecurity Chapter. She also received a scholarship to present her research, Effectiveness of Threat Mitigation in Layers of the Open Systems Interconnection Model, at the 2021 WiCyS International Conference in Denver, Colorado. Gallucci received the $5,000 International Information System Security Certification Consortium Undergraduate Information Security Scholarship, and RIT’s $17,500 five-year renewing Presidential Scholarship. This summer, Gallucci is interning at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited in New York City. She is also a research assistant for Open@RIT, where she is continuing a school-financed independent research project, Summaries and Annotated Bibliographies of Successful Free & Open Source Projects.

Honors

K’Sai Dotson, of Lancaster, and a 2021 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, was awarded the DeVonte W. Gantt Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was established by Ann L. Gantt through the Lancaster Education Foundation to honor the memory of her grandson, DeVonte W. Gantt, J.P. McCaskey Class of 2012, who died Jan. 4, 2015. Dotson is the son of Robert Dotson and Lisa Runge. While at McCaskey, he was vice president of the Comic Club. He also participated in the Robotics Club. He was a member of the National Honor Society since his junior year. He plans to attend Albright College in Reading.

