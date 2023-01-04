College news

GRADUATIONS

Area students were among those who graduated from Misericordia University on Dec. 18, 2022. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Lancaster — Emma Pickel, Doctor of occupational therapy; Lauren Stover, Master of Science in occupational therapy. Lititz — Jared Houser, Doctor of physical therapy; Claire Robertson, Bachelor of Science in health science. Marietta — Jessica Shober, Master of Science in occupational therapy.

DEAN’S LIST

Elizabeth Markley, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia.

Eric Matt, of Lititz, earned the dean’s award with distinction with a GPA of 3.6 or higher for the spring 2022 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York, where he is a German and physics major.

Jacob Bronkema, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Berry College, Rome, Georgia.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Misericordia University, Dallas. They are Chloe Hain, of Lititz; Madelyn Heidlauf, of Mount Joy; Jude Unitis, of Atglen; and Ryan Zuch, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s award with a GPA of 3.3 or higher for the spring 2022 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York. They are Spencer Biscoe, of Columbia; Tyler Flick, of Manheim; Harrison Kirk, of Lancaster; and Michael Tribuzio, of Lancaster.

HONORS

Area students were among those recently inducted into the Frederick Douglass Institute for Academic Excellence at Bloomsburg University, a Commonwealth University. They are Morgan Creek, of Marietta; and Allyson Hirneisen, of Denver. Requirements to become a part of the FDI Student Scholar Program are to maintain a GPA greater than 3.0, participate in at least two FDIAE events each semester, contribute to an FDI legacy project, and promote social justice and diversity, equity and inclusion ideals.

Alvernia University graduate student Brooke Spezialetti, of Millersville, was named an NFHCA All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association in December 2022. Spezialetti was named a third-team All-American as a defender. The Penn Manor High School graduate earned first-team honors in Region V and was the 2022 MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year. She finished the 2022 season with six goals and seven assists for the Golden Wolves. She had one defensive save on the season and one game-winning goal. She was a perfect 5-for-5 on penalty stroke opportunities. Spezialetti also helped anchor a defense that held its opponents to a .70 shot-on-goal percentage, seven shutouts, and a 1.33 goals-against average.

