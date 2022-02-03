College news

Dean’s list

Madelyn Nolt, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at University of Tampa.

Connor Hamilton, of Strasburg, was named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Sarah Bustillo, of Mountville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Moravian University, Bethlehem. They are Austin Hittle, of Morgantown; Angelique Lee, of Ephrata; and Elizabeth Valudes, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey. They are Angelina Capp, of Lancaster; and Luke Williams, of Morgantown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. They are Allyson Spenser DeBerry, of Elizabethtown; Regan LaRue Church, of Lancaster; and Devon Charles Warner, of Landisville.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at University of Pittsburgh Johnstown campus. Achieving a 4.0 GPA were Alexander Markley, of Ronks; Victoria L. Mims, of Lancaster; and George W. Ungerer, of Robesonia. Those named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.25 GPA are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Logan S. Frey, Tiffany A. Johns. Lancaster — Dandre J. Bell, Yarelis N. Gomez Torres, Jacob P. Johnson. Marietta — William Small. Mohnton — Ryan C. Molfetta. Mount Joy — Aaron N. Rugh. Paradise — Kaitlyn R. Graybill. Stevens — Colleen D. Lafferty.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns.

Blue Ball — Brock Kauffman.

Elizabethtown — Stevie Dixon.

Ephrata — Richard Bromirski.

Lancaster — McKenna Conklin, Blake Miller.

Lititz — Carter Forney.

Manheim — Madelyn Barbush, Hannah Barbush, Nathan Reed.

Marietta — Kyra Perkins.

Mohnton — Olivia Wenrich.

Mount Joy — Emma Johnston.

New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic.

Oxford — Rebecca Jordan, Elizabeth Makar, Johnathan Makar.

Reinholds — Jameson Kernaghan.

Robesonia — Abigail Becker, Leah Stoltzfus.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns.

Denver — Katie Carrasco, Kelly Martin.

East Earl — Liz Hasse, Alarie Hurst.

East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman, Tori Keener.

Elizabethtown — Ava Hatfield.

Elverson — Monica Bailey.

Ephrata — Grace Dalavai, Caleb McKinney.

Lancaster — Doug Bell, Alex Blank, Emily Fiol, Nikki Krahulik, Andrea Mealy, Brianna Nissley, Dylan Weaver, Mark Wilhelm.

Leola — Karis Fischer.

Lititz — Olivia Brackbill, Shannon Morrissey.

Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Madison Faulkner, Clark Mummau, Bethanie Nissly, Becca Webb.

Mountville — Joy Zavalick.

Pequea — Rachel Wilhelm.

Strasburg — Jason Swarr.

Willow Street — Madeline Helm, Anne Leaman, Makenzie Lefever, Andrew Wittemann, Olivia Zook.

