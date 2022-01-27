College news

Dean’s list

Sarah Trimbath was named to the dean’s list with a 3.8 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan, where she is majoring in business. A 2021 graduate of Veritas Academy in Leola, she is the daughter of Jeff and Jill Trimbath, of Lititz.

Roslyn Talbert, of Pequea, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

David K. Kamwanga, of Landisville, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll with high honors at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Daniel Foltz was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Villanova University, where he intends to double major in economics and accounting. He is involved in the university’s Villanova Finance Group, Business Analytics Society, Economics Club and Sports Analytics Club. He recently was selected to participate in the university’s 2022 summer economics program in Rome. A 2020 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Marian Joseph, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. They are listed with their hometowns.

Named to the president’s list with a GPA of 3.7 and above at SNHU are the following students.

Columbia — Samantha Brady, Kim Buzzendore, Kristin Schauren, Kinsalynn Skirsky.

Elizabethtown — Jennifer Barnett, Ty Estel.

Ephrata — Beth Gondek, Nicholas Vanderwende, Zachary Vanderwende.

Holtwood — Evan Portrey.

Honey Brook — Brittany Markward.

Lancaster — Ivory Burnett, Melinda Dibble, Steven Knudsen, Jacob Long, Neomis Rodriguez, Olivia Rudisill, Pedro Texidor, Stephen Wenzel.

Landisville — Kyle Brown, Tracy Pierce.

Lititz — Christopher Harwick, Grace Taylor.

Manheim — Brandon Hay, Marc Palmer, Eric Tobal.

Marietta — Benjamin Kachel.

Millersville — Tsahaynesh Glah-Fisher.

Mohnton — Scott Rissmiller.

Morgantown — Tyler Welch.

Mount Joy — Matthew Kratz, Jesse Monzon, Megan Stitzel, Francisco Valencia, Isaac Volpe.

Mountville — Jesse Salisbury.

Narvon — Frank Pudlo.

New Providence — Jessica Richardson.

Nottingham — Justin Brown.

Oxford — Thomas Greene, Justin Sanders.

Peach Bottom — Tianna Beiler.

Quarryville — Richard Scholl.

Reinholds — McKenzie Shannon.

Terre Hill — Brianne Ruoss.

Washington Boro — Michael Wilson.

Named to the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 at SNHU are the following students.

Christiana — Emma Joseph.

Columbia — Natalie Jones.

Conestoga — Alexander Jarratt.

Denver — Bryan Phillips.

Ephrata — Nathaniel Herrington.

Lancaster — Crystal Consylman, Kenneth Losch-Tostanowski.

Manheim — Kassidy Michael.

Marietta — Alicia Montano, Jennifer Stutzman.

Quarryville — Victoria Phillips.

Robesonia — Mia Stoudt.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns.

Brownstown — Nicole Reddig.

Elizabethtown — Hope Abel, Miles Book.

Ephrata — Ally Richwine.

Lancaster — Auden Block, Will Choi, Braeden Glass, Sophie Granbois, Thao Nguyen, Jake Schaefer, Hannah Schultheis, Anneliese Smith, Aaron Swope, John Uysal, Vienne Warfel.

Millersville — Hannah Smith.

Mountville — Raven Richardson.

Paradise — Kara Huenink.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.