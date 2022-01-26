College news

Dean’s list

Doug Bell was named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College, where he is majoring in computer science. A 2020 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, he is the son of Gregory and Susan Bell, of Lancaster.

Eryn Albright, of Mount Joy, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, where she is majoring in public health administration.

Mary Elizabeth Wagner, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Temple University.

Kiana Haldeman, of Manheim was named to the dean's list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Messiah University, where she is a sophomore majoring in Spanish education with a minor in public relations. She is a 2020 graduate of Manheim Central High School.

Susanna Horgen, of East Earl, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Michelle Miley, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri.

Abby Weiss, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas.

Jacob Musselman, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Westminster College, New Wilmington.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Ashley Parry, of New Holland; Cameo Powell, of Oxford; Kyle Weeks, of Narvon.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia.

Named to the president’s list with at least a 3.9 GPA are Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown; Saige Musser, of Denver; and Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown.

Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Ann Fink, of Lancaster; Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; and Luke Yager, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester Coastal Carolina University, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Camryn Byler, of Lancaster; and Luke Rumbaugh, of Lancaster.

Named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.5-3.99 are Gavin Fisher, of Brownstown; Mark Gundrum, of Nottingham; Peter Ocasio, of Mohnton; Emily Thompson, of Lancaster; Megan Wallace, of Honey Brook; Julia Wentzel, of Oxford; and Colin Yablonski, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Caroline Erb.

East Earl — Samantha Martin.

Elizabethtown — Elijah Eberly.

Honey Brook — Natalie Dorsheimer, Kylie McNamee.

Lancaster — Tram Nguyen.

Landisville — Devin Atkinson.

Lititz — Isabel Midcap, Annie Rakos.

Morgantown — Joshua Palyan.

Quarryville — Beth West.

Robesonia — Gabriella Torchia.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list with at least 3.75 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Sarah Pereverzoff.

Conestoga — Anika Hurst.

East Petersburg — Zach Sowers.

Elizabethtown — Ben Greenleaf, Carol Thach.

Ephrata — MeLeah Bustamante, Peter Hughes, Griffin Snyder.

Holtwood — Cienna Stover.

Lancaster — Monica Abreu-Adames, Ella Brubaker, Lenore Bush, Jess Deen, Jenna Denlinger, Mesa Dula, Mary Harnish, Kevin Hen, Josiah Kanagy, Ivy Kreiser, Mike Marino, Kristopher Mast, Jansen Miller, Matt Shirato, Noah Swartzentruber, Barry Walters, Salem Westlund.

Landisville — Veronica Horst.

Lititz — Mary Kate Bomberger, Coleman Briguglio, Jessica Chea, Kenzie Davis, Tanner Haines, Doran Kennedy, Janessa Zimmerman.

Manheim — Emma Burkhart, Aden Weybright.

Mount Joy — Michelle Siejak, Nate Yoder.

New Holland — Owen Reich.

Strasburg — Ike Esh.

Willow Street — Jaden Jones.

