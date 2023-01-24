College news

Dean’s list

Gavin Clausen, of Lititz, earned the dean’s list and the A list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Richmond.

Chelsea Manderewicz, of Brownstown, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, where she is majoring in nursing.

Kyle Hutchinson, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Penn State University, University Park.

Tabitha Hameloth, of Marietta, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Superior, Wisconsin.

Gavin Davidson, of Willow Street, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at McKendree University, Lebanon, Illinois.

Isaiah Hoffman, of Manheim, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Adamstown — Alinda Sweigart. Columbia — Rachel Male. Denver — Leanne Digman, Julia Snader. Elizabethtown — Melina Putt. Lancaster — Dean Chasser, Ilisa Chasser, Riley Goerner, Christopher Silva-Arias. Landisville — Karli Kiehl. Lititz — Marlaina Coonan, Edward McVey, Kristina Pullen, Amelia Risser. Marietta — Olivia Umholtz. Manheim — Jennifer Klink. Mohnton — Tswjhwm Lo. Mount Joy — Madeleine Kemmick, Michael Powell. New Holland — Lejla Hamzic. Willow Street — Lilia McHugh.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. Students earning the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Jesse Fellenbaum. Elizabethtown — Emily Wolfe. Lancaster — Zachary Brubaker, Sarah Etter, John Lawler. Lititz — Selena Gerlach, Evan Lyon, Kimiye Wenger. Manheim — Brayden Groff. Morgantown — Emily Cone, Bradford Hoffman. New Holland — Adam Hershey. Paradise — Sarah Hershey. Washington Boro — Matthew Julian. Students earning the dean’s list with a 3.5-3.74 GPA for the semester were Kaitlyn Brown, of Morgantown; Abbigail Paterson, of Lancaster; Luke Roche, of Lititz; Kacy Robinson, of Elizabethtown; and Madelyn Whetzel, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio. They are Morgan Chmielenski, of Honey Brook; Syd McMillin, of Lancaster; and Dory Naftzger, of Lancaster.

Ricky Yoder, of Leola, has earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. Earning the president’s list with a 3.90 GPA or higher were Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; and Sydney Shepos, of Lancaster. Earning dean’s list with a 3.50 GPA or higher are Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; and Sydney Shepos, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who were named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. Students who earned a 4.0 GPA on the president’s list are Nicholas Breznak, of Lititz; Elizabeth King, of New Holland; Anthony Milazzo, of Lancaster. Students on the dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Mary Campbell. Lancaster — Elizabeth Bomberger, Ian Buckwalter, Elizabeth Horner, Kiley Turner. Nottingham — Peter Fontaine.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Juniata College, Huntingdon. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Claire Magill. Denver — Lauren Metzger. Ephrata — Lily Moore. Lancaster — Zoe Biles, Abigail Drummond, Grant Lorelli, Emma Medlock. Landisville — Alexa Neiderer. Lititz — Makenna Hartz, Zachary Henshaw, Blake Hoover, Andrew McCracken, Payton Miller, Heather Mitchell, Alexsandra Sanna. Millersville — Maggie Eckroat, Julia Young. Ronks — Francesca Satiro. Strasburg — Sydney Weichler. Willow Street — Karissa Hirt.

David K. Kamwanga, of Landisville, earned honors on the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Area students were among those who were named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Students earning the president’s list with a 3.7 GPA or higher are Faith Hershberger, of Ephrata; and Emily Griffin, of Oxford. Students earning the dean’s list with a 3.4 GPA or better are Rory Cantwell, of Lancaster; Maggie Hostetler, of Strasburg; Samantha Morse, of Ephrata; Martin Stoner, of Quarryville; Katelyn Wiglesworth, of Landisville.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Ashley Parry, of New Holland; and Kyle Weeks, of Narvon.

Area students were among those who were named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Students earning highest honors with a 3.90 GPA or higher are Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata; and Jessica Weinoldt, of East Petersburg. Students earning honors with a 3.50-3.69 GPA are Christina Baker, of Leola; Aaron Gale, of Millersville; and Amanda Mueller, of Ephrata.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Pennsylvania Western University, California. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Melaina King. Denver — Sydney Vreeland. East Earl — Katelyn Benedict. Elizabethtown — Abigail Bender, McKena Smith. Honey Brook — Devon Latchum. Kirkwood — Bethlehem Linde. Lancaster — Thyago Alvarez, Theodore Crescenzi, Ryan King. Landisville — Gabriella Root, Reese Walter. Lititz — Zachary Buch, Carly Fairchild. Manheim — Olivia Faulhaber, Sydney Oxenrider, Bayley Ranck. Mohnton — Trey Rock. Morgantown — Kamryn Miller. Mount Joy — Joseph Carreras, Theresa Thompson. Oxford — Connor Booth, Alicia Muniz, Emily Muniz, Cecilia Muscella, Alondra Popoca, Jonahs Svenson. Quarryville — Trenten McDowell. Willow Street — Madison Trout.

Jacob Nottoli, of Columbia, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

