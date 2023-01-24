College news

Graduations

Eryn Albright, of Mount Joy, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health on Dec. 18, 2022, from West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2022 from Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Columbia — Dustin Andrews, Master of Business Administration. Denver — Jacquelyn Lagaza, Bachelor of Arts in history. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Schmitkons, Master of Science in STEM education. Ephrata — Alexandria Lasher, Bachelor of Arts in creative arts. Kirkwood — Patrick Hodgson, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, summa cum laude. Lancaster — Jessica Lingenfelter, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, cum laude; Lindsey Ly, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Lititz — Olivia Gregory, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education, magna cum laude. Mountville — Erin Buckwalter, Master of Business Administration. Narvon — Alyssa Yoder, Bachelor of Science in business administration, summa cum laude.

Dean’s list

Zachery Tomlinson, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Westminster College, New Wilmington, where he is majoring in history.

Area students were among those who were named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. Earning the president’s list with a 3.75 or higher GPA are Matthew Housenga, of Ephrata; and Jonathan Walters, of Lancaster. Earning the dean’s list with a 3.00-3.74 GPA are Daniel Crawford, of New Holland; Mark Fortney, of Gordonville; Susanna Horgen, of East Earl; Ivan Karpitskiy, of Denver; and Lianna Stewart, of Strasburg.

Honors

Two area Albright College students are studying abroad this Interim and spring 2023 semester. Elyssa Cheesman, of Lititz, is studying abroad this upcoming spring in Paris and Amsterdam. Cheesman, who is majoring in fashion: design and merchandising, is the beneficiary of a Marian Frances Wolbers Study Abroad Scholarship. Rachel Misciagna, of Columbia, studying abroad this upcoming spring semester in Costa Rica. Misciagna, who is majoring in sociology, family studies and Spanish, is the beneficiary of a $3,000 Beall Scholarship for Study Abroad.

