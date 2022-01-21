College news

Dean’s list

Brianna Isabella Benedetti, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fourth consecutive quarter in fall 2021 at Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Leah Welk, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Penn State University, where she is studying a double major in agriculture science and public relations. She is the daughter of Don and Emily Welk, of Strasburg.

Negel Martell, of Ephrata, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Union University, Jackson, Tennessee.

Christine Henry, of Lancaster, was named to the chancellor’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Robert Cone, of New Holland, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College, Milledgeville, Georgia.

Zachary McGillan, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia.

Madeline Claus, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester with a GPA of 3.75 or higher at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. They are Daniel Crawford, of New Holland; and Hannah Wenger, of Denver.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s award with distinction with a GPA of 3.6 or higher for the spring 2021 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York. They are Tyler Flick, of Manheim; Kristen Mast, of Lancaster; and Eric Matt, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 term at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Nyasia Brown. Ephrata — Christopher Hensley. Honey Brook — Nathan Romig. Marietta — Destiny Howell, Christopher Phillips. Mohnton — Mich l. Brent. Morgantown — Suzanne Wetzel. Stevens — Alan Phommahaxay.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Eleena Westlund. Manheim — Sydney Oxenrider, Bayley Ranck. Oxford — Emily Muniz, Alondra Popoca.

Area student-athletes were among those named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2021 season at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are Maleah Hess, of Lititz; and Laura Horner, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — John Blochberger, Panorea Fox, Madison Mathew, Zoe Orihuel. Mohnton — Olivia Nelson.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio. They are Cayla Homsher, of Marietta; Sydney McMillin, of Lancaster; and Dory Naftzger, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Lauryn McNutt. Columbia — Jacob Loveland, Rachel Male. Denver — Leanne Digman, Julia Snader, Julia Winters. Elizabethtown — Mackenzie Atticks, Devyn Clair, Logan Ginder, Abigail Thomas, Melina Putt. Ephrata — Aubree High. Lancaster — Sarah Charles, Dean Chasser, Ilisa Chasser, Riley Goerner. Landisville — Karli Kiehl. Lititz — Amelia Risser. Manheim — Jennifer Klink. Marietta — Olivia Umholtz. Mohnton — Tswjhwm Lo. Mountville — Nicole Katelan. Oxford — Samantha Loftus.

Email college news items to collegenews @lnpnews.com.