College news

Graduations

Will McClintock, of Lancaster, graduated with a degree in management and strategic leadership from the College of Business at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant who will serve with the Engineer branch of the U.S. Army Reserve Forces in Pennsylvania.

Kadin E. Heisey, a graduate of Donegal High School, earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Duquesne University in May 2021.

Area students were among those who graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at the conclusion of the fall 2021 semester. Rece Bender, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science in sports management; Carter Forney, of Lititz, earned a Bachelor of Science in business management; and Logan Lopez, of Manheim, earned a Bachelor of Science in marine science.

Area students were among those who graduated from Lebanon Valley College in December 2021. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. East Earl — Caroline Scarff, Master of Business Administration. Lancaster — Brianna Mumma, Bachelor of Science in analytical finance. Manheim — Allyson Balmer, Master of Science in STEM education; Shaunte Depaso, Master of Business Administration; Tyler Lutz, Master of Business Administration. Newmanstown — Jennifer Bowers (Manbeck), Master of Business Administration; Sarah Simion, Bachelor of Science in biology. Reinholds — Patrick Bachman, Master of Business Administration. Stevens — Alexandra Renninger, Master of Science in clinical exercise physiology.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.