Mackenzie Krebs, of Strasburg, recently graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in justice and law concentrating in counterterrorism and criminology and with a minor in informational technology from American University, Washington, D.C.

Allison Schaefer, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in human performance (strength training and conditioning) with a 4.0 GPA from Liberty University in December 2021.

Katelyn Jones, of Lititz, graduated in December 2021 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Ashley Traband, of Honey Brook, graduated with a degree in management from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina, on Aug. 6, 2021.

Connor Hamilton, of Strasburg, was one of 32 Distinguished Military Graduates at University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia. DMGs are commissioning cadets who finish in the top 20% of Army graduates on the national Order of Merit List by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training.

Grove City College student Mark Wilhelm, of Lancaster, was awarded a fifth place prize of $100 in an Elevator Pitch Competition. Students had just two minutes to pitch their commercial or social business ideas in the recent entrepreneurial showdown sponsored by the College’s Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation.

Area students were among those initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, in November 2021. They are listed with their hometowns and universities. East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman, Grove City College. Elizabethtown — Alexandra Sassaman, Virginia Military Institute. Ephrata — Brianna Nelson, Millersville University. Lancaster — Joshua Howells, Wilson College; Angelique Mancini, Millersville University; Gabriella Rodriguez, Millersville University; Bronte Angelica Spidaliere, Millersville University; Lauren Torres, West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Leola — Ashly Dodd, Millersville University. Morgantown — Lionel McCulloch, West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Mount Joy — Clark Mummau, Grove City College. Millersville — Lindsey Diamond, Millersville University.

Abigail Martin, of Lancaster, was inducted into the Zeta Chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha), a national honor society for first-generation college students at Cedar Crest College on Nov. 19, 2021.

During the fall 2021 term, area Central Penn College students were among those awarded $110,000 in scholarships by the college’s Education Foundation. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Jolene Rojas. Drumore — Harleigh Church. Elizabethtown — Coreena Boyer, Katy Krug, Kaeleigh Smedley. Ephrata — Katie Souders. Lancaster — Bishal Gurung, Colby Jelks, Sean Millan, Thyda Nuon, Veronica Rodriguez, Myrna Vicente-Cruz, Angela Williams. Lititz — Christina Fluegel, Shane Howell, Natalie Schlei. Mount Joy — Sabrina Lawrence, Stephanie Rineer. Pequea — Ericka Grumbein.

Area students were among those who recently earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Victoria Brabazon, Dave Davis, Timothy Freund, Melinda Harden, Viktoria Salisbury. Marietta — Nicole Fritz.

Area students were among those from Central Penn College’s Lancaster Center who recently received their Allied Health pins at a ceremony in Lancaster. The ceremony signals the successful completion of the academic portion of Allied Health degrees. Physical therapist assistant students are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Brittney Fatta. Ephrata — Alyssa Sadorf. Lancaster — Abigail Erb, Christopher Nguyen. Lititz — Lauren Stork. Oxford — Christina Forrester. Pequea — Ericka Grumbein. Mohnton — Courtney Reedy. Medical assisting diploma students are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Barsha Chhantyal, Ivette Colon, Courtney Darden, Gracie Hess, Cynthia Parrales.

Area students were among those from Central Penn College, Summerdale, who recently received their Allied Health pins at a ceremony at Central Penn College’s Conference Center to celebrate the completion of the academic portion of their programs. These students will next move on to internships in their field, putting into use all the hands-on, experiential learning they gained over the past 18 months. They are listed with their hometowns and majors. Drumore — Harleigh Church, occupational therapy assistant. Elizabethtown — John Hower, physical therapist assistant; Katy Krug, occupational therapy assistant; Kaeleigh Smedley, physical therapist assistant. Ephrata — Kristen Eisenberger, medical assisting. Gap — Sarah Houck, occupational therapy assistant; Ryleigh Kurtz, physical therapist assistant. Lancaster — Amy Alcantara, occupational therapy assistant; Melissa Asencio, phlebotomy technician certificate; Alexandra Paparo, occupational therapy assistant. Leola — Emily Morgan, physical therapist assistant. Lititz — Deborah Bachman, medical assisting; Catherine Rivera, medical assisting & phlebotomy technician certificate. Manheim — Amber Cassel, occupational therapy assistant; Allison Huhn, physical therapist assistant. Mountville — Margaret Dubbs, physical therapist assistant. Washington Boro — Patrick Navin, physical therapist assistant.

