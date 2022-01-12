College news

Dean’s list

Emma Hudson, of Mount Joy, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida.

Joseph Alessandrini, of Mohnton, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Elizabeth Markley, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia.

Ami Hatori, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for 2021 at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin. The dean’s list is compiled at the end of the academic year.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 term at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland. They are Drew Feister, of Narvon; Evan Phyillaier, of Lancaster; and Sarah Welch, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Biola University, La Mirada, California. They are Gloria Asper, of Stevens; Hayden Leever, of Morgantown; and Hosea Wimer, of East Earl.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Elmira College, Elmira, New York. They are Sabrina Byrd and Adam Eby, both of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. They are listed with their hometowns, graduating class and major. Denver — Kelby Weaver, ’24, illustration. Ephrata: Alicia Groff, ’22, illustration; Faith Poehner, ’25, undecided; Mark Shyshkovskyy, ’23, photography and video; Jerome Timinski, ’22, illustration; Jason Wagner, ’25, photography and video. Lancaster — Omar Almanzar, ’25, undecided; Leslie Bosch, ’24, undecided; McKenna DiComo, ’24, animation and game art; Parker Galen, ’24, fine art; Sophia Houck, ’22, illustration; Olivia Kenny, ’23, illustration; Kelly Phan, ’22, graphic design; Anthony Rudderow, ’22, illustration; Elizabeth Sexton, ’24, fine art; Kendall White, ’23, illustration; Sabrina Worthington, ’25, photography and video. Lititz — Gray Ford, ’24, illustration; Paige Mosher, ’24, illustration; Rachel Sinclair, ’23, animation and game art. Manheim — Francisco Mandonado, ’25, animation and game art; Nicole Stoltzfus, ’22, photography and video. Mountville — Jonathan Shelor, ’24, illustration. New Providence — Hannah Groff, ’24, illustration.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 term at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Joel Antrim. Christiana — Holly Moats. Columbia — Luz Bell, Brittney Fatta. Conestoga — Jennifer Kleinhans. Drumore — Harleigh Church. Elizabethtown — Coreena Boyer, Grace Davidson, John Hower, Katy Krug. Ephrata — Nicole Eberly, Kristin Gift, Katie Souders, Michelle White. Lancaster — El-kezia Acheampong, Barsha Chhantyal, Ivette Colon, Courtney Darden, Arlene Diaz, Ray Duzan, Susan Enlow, Olivia Gibson, Tyler Glick, Bishal Gurung, Alden Hahn, Gracie Hess, Meredith Kaucz, Candace Kendig, Brittany Larzelere, Tarah Lopez, Kevin Mejia, Chelsie Ober, Nathan Pannebecker, Daulton Parmer, Cynthia Parrales, Taylor Perez, Sally Rivera, Michael Turoczi, Kerstin Wiegand. Landisville — Kaitlin Duffy. Leola — Joel Knepper, Emily Morgan, Justin Oberholtzer. Lititz — Deborah Bachman, Shane Howell, Brett McCoy, Catherine Ramos-Sime, Catherine Rivera, Natalie Schlei. Manheim — Amber Funk, Brooklyn Reiff, James Schrecengost. Marietta — Amanda Bucher. Mount Joy — Tanner Kennedy, Sabrina Lawrence, Kayla Murren, Ashley Scheaffer. Pequea — Ericka Grumbein. Ronks — Christina Jones. Willow Street — Brooke Morgano.

Area students have been named to the honor lists for the fall 2021 semester at Mansfield University. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Madelen Brunner, of Elizabethtown; Joshua Farina, of Lititz; Laura Sauder, of Denver; Jamie Stephan, of New Holland; and Madison Walk, of Morgantown. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Benjamin Beattie, of Lancaster; Austin Eberly, of Reinholds; Leighann Melvin, of Elizabethtown; Emma Warfel, of Lancaster; and Aaron Wentzel, of Mount Joy.

