College news

Graduations

Katie Carrasco, of Denver, received a Bachelor of Science in biology/health from Grove City College on Dec. 7, 2021.

Mark Ferris Jr., of Narvon, earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting in December 2021 at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.

Brian Miller, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Education in educational studies from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado, at the end of the fall 2021 semester.

Nancy Le, of Leola, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida, on Dec. 17, 2021.

Madeline Hirtzel, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in digital marketing in June 2021 from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois.

Colby Weit, of Lititz, received a Doctor of Philosophy in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

Area students were among those who graduated in fall 2021 from University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Columbia — Coby Geiselman, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Lancaster — Devona Gordon, Master of Business Administration. Manheim — Lauren Miller, Master of Science in health care administration. Mohnton — Michael Brent, Bachelor of Science in information systems management. New Holland — Dalton Chambers, Bachelor of Science in computer networks and cybersecurity; Michael Niederer, Master of Science in management. Newmanstown — Raymond Rodriguez, Associate of Arts. Nottingham — Edward Settine, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Pennsylvania College of Technology. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Elizabethtown — Morgan Elizabeth Lingle, Bachelor of Science in business administration with a management concentration; Jennifer B. Petrask, Bachelor of Science in applied health studies. Lancaster — Renald Bosquet, Bachelor of Science in business administration with a management concentration; Timothy D. Evans II, Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology, honors. Landisville — Michael Bjorn Ord, Bachelor of Science in software development and information management. Lititz — Taylor C. Gonzales, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kierstan M. Heizman, Associate of Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant, highest honors; Jordyn T. Mitchell, Associate of Applied Science in baking and pastry arts, honors. New Providence — Kaleigh M. Bays, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude. Quarryville — Justina Yana Zaborskiy, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene, cum laude. Stevens — Connor S. Komancheck, Associate of Applied Science in landscape horticulture technology with a landscape emphasis.

