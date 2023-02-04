College news

Dean’s list

Grace Jenkins, of Lititz, achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester, earning a spot on the provost’s list at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.

Anna DeGoede, of Mount Joy, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Hofstra University.

Jelena Rutter, of Lancaster, earned high honors for the fall 2022 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Hope Abel, Paige Berzinski, Miles Book, Ben Davis. Ephrata — PJ Newhart. Lancaster — Auden Block, Will Choi, Ana Eckert, Braeden Glass, Sofia Guerra-Torres, Heather Paula-Gil, Kyla Pham, Hannah Schultheis, John Uysal, Vienne Warfel. Lititz — Taylor Kopan, Meghan Quinn. Millersville — Hannah Smith. Mount Joy — Hunter Gehman. Paradise — Kara Huenink.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marywood University, Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Cochranville — Mikayla Meek. Columbia — Helana Silman. Elizabethtown — Alexis Gage. Leola — Mathias Hummer, Julia Strohm. Lititz — Bernadette Fertal. Mohnton — Danielle Kintzer. Morgantown — Jocelyn Hittle. Oxford — Liam McArdle, Lisa Patel, Julia Perpetua. Reinholds — Hannah Graciani, Madison Petery. Robesonia — Bella Auchenbach.

Lauren Wagstaff, of Millersville, earned the chancellor’s list with a 3.8 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Isaac Erickson, of Lititz, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Students who earned the president’s list are listed with their hometowns. Gap — Marc DiGregorio. Lancaster — Olivia Pikarski, Frances Thiry, Morgan Wylie-Thal. Lititz — Elizabeth Van Scoten. Students who earned the dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Colin Kligge, Meghan Kosmela. Lititz — Emilia Gonzalez-Hermosillo Garcia.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Emily Plowright. Lancaster — Madelyn Ciliento, Samantha Eynon, Caroline Horst, Faith Sauder. Lititz — Kayla Bassoff, Serena Monteforte. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett. Oxford — Miriam Roeder. Paradise — Kristin Huenink, Kristin Huenink.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Commonwealth University-Mansfield. Students who earned the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Benjamin Beattie, of Lancaster; Anastasia Berardi, of Lancaster; Joshua Farina, of Lititz; and Laura Sauder, of Denver. Students who earned the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Danielle Drain, of Denver; Alexandra McKinney, of Conestoga; Leighann Melvin, of Elizabethtown; and Corey Williams, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. They are listed with their hometowns. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Gavin Gray, Zachary Kreider, Megan Peters. Ephrata — Cheyenne Rios. Lancaster — Yeiralitze Garcia, Justin Lichtenwalner, Alexis Rennix, Shannen Roy. Landisville — Taylor Romich. Lititz — Elizabeth Brown, Megan Reniker, Paige Snyder. Manheim — Billie Bollinger, Abigail Burdyn. Mohnton — Aiden Chen, Benjamin Phillippi. Mount Joy — Hunter Hess. New Providence — Alyssa Schlagnhaufer. Willow Street — Keiva Middleton.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Jake N. Rudy. Lancaster — Jack D. Novis. Manheim — Jake B. Horvat, Brendan R. King. Mohnton — Alexandra P. Weinstein, Nicole H. Weinstein. Oxford — Neha A. Patel. Reinholds — Elise P. Westhafer.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. They are John Blochberger, of Lancaster; Danielle Di Pace, of Willow Street; and Zoe Orihuel, of Lancaster.

Antonio Astarita, of Willow Street, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York.

Area students were among those who earned the honors list for the fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. They are Erin Callahan, of Manheim; and Danna Yerkes, of Lititz.

Marian Joseph, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Lucas Horst, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.