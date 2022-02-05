College news

Dean’s list

Olivia A. Gallucci, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, where she is double-majoring in computing security and computer science, and minoring in free and open-source software and free culture. Gallucci is in RIT’s honors program and received over $100,000 in merit scholarships since freshman year. She serves as treasurer of RITSEC, RIT’s security club, and the vice president of RIT’s Women in Cybersecurity chapter. Gallucci has participated in eight cybersecurity competitions and sails on RIT’s sailing team. Gallucci works as a conference reporter for Cyber Defense Magazine, serves as a research assistant and a teaching assistant. This summer, Gallucci will be an offensive security intern for Apple in California.

Louise Bloom, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at High Point University, High Point, North Carolina.

Theodore Wolfe was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Susquehanna University, where he is majoring in journalism. A 2020 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, he is the son of Gregory and Lydia Wolfe, of Lancaster.

Caroline Ulrich, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Franklin & Marshall College, where she is a senior majoring in film and government. A graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Marcy Dubroff and Steve Ulrich, of Lancaster.

Danna Yerkes, of Lititz, was named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.

Kyleigh J. Disilvestro, of Honey Brook, PA, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with a 3.9 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York. They are Antonio Astarita, of Willow Street; and Annamaria Walden, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts. They are Isabella Astuto, of Mount Joy; Grace Hutchison, of Reinholds; and Brendan Massar, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA is Joseph Wentling, of Silver Spring. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Derek Davis, of Columbia; Courtnie Mamula, of Lancaster; Kaden Peart, of Lancaster; Hope Schoelkopf, of Lancaster; and Daniel Sears, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Susquehanna University. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Rebecca Gideon. East Earl — Deanna Phillips. Elizabethtown — Juliana Bramley. Ephrata — Ashton Weaver. Lancaster — Tyler Burkhart, Joey Bender, Leann Doutrich, Ethan Harner, Chyna Jordan, Allison Paquin, Alaina Przywara, Taylor Thompson, Theodore Wolfe, Onya Yurkiewicz. Leola — Alayna McEvoy. Lititz — Elizabeth Cranford, Nathan Forbes, Alaina Fry, Brenna Fyfe, Mackenzie Miller, Max Olree, Morgan Shelby. Manheim — Camryn Eberly, Isaac Martin, Riley McGallicher. Millersville — Arison Shopfer. Mohnton — Gillian Maack. Morgantown — Ryan Davis, Lauren Terifay, Olivia Terifay. Newmanstown — Seth Noll. New Providence — Audrey Crandall, Brenda Cuamatzi Moreno, Mercedes Nadal. Nottingham — Jacob Tomasulo. Paradise — Gerrit Stech. Peach Bottom — Henry Woy. Quarryville — Jared Poole.

