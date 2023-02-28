College news

Dean’s list

Sarah Trimbath was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan, where she is studying international business. A 2021 graduate of Veritas Academy in Leola, she is the daughter of Jeff and Jill Trimbath, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Miranda Beidler, Liz Hoffman, Sarah Pereverzoff. Conestoga — Anika Hurst. Ephrata — Griffin Snyder. Lancaster — Monica Abreu-Adames, Ella Brubaker, Mesa Dula, Josiah Esch, Hannah Giagnocavo, Erica Gordon, Maria Longenecker, Mike Marino, Jansen Miller, Hollyn Miller, Liv Siejak, Zach Sowers, Noah Swartzentruber, Loni Waters. Landisville — Veronica Horst. Leola — Luke Snader. Lititz — Mary Kate Bomberger, Coleman Briguglio, Tanner Haines, Jacob Mathers, Will Stover. Manheim — Sophia Armato, Emma Burkhart, Jake Harbach, Gene Martin, Aden Weybright. Mount Joy — Sean McClary, Nate Yoder. New Holland — Rodney Stoltzfus. Oxford — Declan Harrison. Willow Street — Jaden Jones.

Jayden Browne, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Chatham University, Pittsburgh. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Sarina Brelvi. Lancaster — Addi Bradley, Kate Kmieczak, Rae Kraybill. Lititz — Abby Musser. Mount Joy — Clara Laube. Peach Bottom — Alexis Heisler, Robesonia — Brennen Redcay.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. They are Erin Brinton, of Lancaster; Erica Corey, of Lititz; Madison Leety, of Marietta; and Maya Zimmerman, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Chandler Xiong. East Earl — Joseph Martin. Ephrata — Maya Burdick, Hannah Plowmaker. Gap — Madelynne Lonsinger. Honey Brook — Eve Erb. Lancaster — Daniil Artemovich Imanov, Connor Brumbaugh, Mineishka Garcia, Samantha Seador. Landisville — Evan Beyeler. Lititz — Stella Longer. Mohnton — Lauren Rowe. Narvon — Leah Strausser. Robesonia — Emily Johnson, Alexandra Pancu. Quarryville — Braden Jarabak.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Keith Joerger. Lititz — Samantha Ehrhart. Mohnton — Carly Kuriger, Kayla Shenk. Quarryville — Hannah Wheeler.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey. They are Angelina Capp, of Lancaster; and Luke Williams, of Morgantown.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut. They are Alek Begin, of Lancaster; Taidou N’dikwe, of Elizabethtown; and Victoria Radcliffe, of Robesonia.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Ben DeMarco, Sydney Witwer. Lititz — Cleo Bley, Anna Mateyak, Elias Vakkas.

William Perkins, of Holtwood, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Northern Vermont University.

Victor Mattilio, of Willow Street, earned the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Nebraska.

