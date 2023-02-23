College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2022 from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. Chyna Jordan, of Lancaster, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. Michael Lefever, of Lancaster, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in finance. Henry Woy, of Peach Bottom, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in luxury brand marketing and management.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2022 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Conestoga — Julia Barley, Master of Science in Education. Elizabethtown — Rebecca Williams, Master of Science in Nursing. Lancaster — Brianna Pogue, Master of Science in Education. Landisville — Kelsey Amato, Master of Science in Education. Leola — Tessa Boppel Didyoung, Master of Science in Education. Lititz — Kirstin Loperena, Master of Science in Education. Manheim — Emily Bryk, Master of Science in Nursing. Marietta — McKenzie Fox, Master of Science in Education; Christa Raudenbush, Master of Science in Education. Morgantown — Caitlin Ream, Master of Science in Education. Reinholds — Christopher Deinnocentiis, Master of Science in Nursing.

