College news

Dean’s list

Rachel Herr has earned dean’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Gettysburg College, where she is a freshman. Herr serves as class treasurer, participates in mock trial and Eisenhower Institute seminars, and has recently returned from a winter immersion program in Morocco. A 2022 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Rebecca Herr.

Samantha Frontz, of Lititz, earned the president’s honor roll with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Oklahoma State University. She is a first-year student in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program. Frontz is a 2022 graduate of the University of Delaware and a 2018 graduate of Manheim Central High School.

Olivia Good, of Ephrata, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Susquehanna University.

Caroline Horst, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Muhlenberg College, where she is double majoring in accounting and finance. A member of the women’s basketball team, Horst has earned the dean’s list for four out of five semesters.

Laiken Spahr, of Strasburg, earned the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut. They are Owen G. Hirsch, of Lititz; and Kierra Q. Pickard, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are Tyler Eberly, of Denver; and Chelsea Vazquez, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. They are listed with their hometowns. Lititz — Peter Bilson, Lillian Marino. Willow Street — Lakelan Reynolds, Katelyn Smith.

Area cadets and students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. They are Eric Becker, of Denver; and Corbin Snavely, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina. They are Ethan Gerard, of Lititz; Kira Gunderson, of Leola; Areanna Kroll, of Marietta; and Elianna Ream, of Ephrata.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Emma Jackson. Columbia — Damien Rineer. Elizabethtown — Hayden Calaman, Haylee Calaman. Ephrata — Catherine Collier. Lancaster — Julia Bouder, Jessica Fred Torres, Juliana Lueders, Evan Sherrick. Manheim — Jayci Suseland. Mount Joy — Alexandra Cassel, Gregory Chrysler. Pequea — Stephen Daniels. Robesonia — Josephine Ungerer.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Cedar Crest College, Allentown. They are Abigail Martin, of Lancaster; Mayerli Taveras, of Lancaster.

Kaden Elijah Cruz, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Keystone College, La Plume.

Abigail Semeneck, of Christiana, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, Madison, N.J.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Saint Francis University, Loretto. Students earning the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Rebecca Gordner. Elizabethtown — Dallan Schoenberger, Damian Tobias, Saige Wilt. Mohnton — Aubrey Miller. Robesonia — Nicole Davis. Students earning the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are listed with their hometowns. Lititz — Faythe Miller, Lauren Pyle. Manheim — Stephen Klein. Mount Joy — Katelyn Herr. Narvon — Carysse Norris. Reinholds — Elizabeth Fry. Robesonia — Jared Sadowski.

