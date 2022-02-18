College news

Honors

Emily McComsey, is a senior at Millersville University majoring in occupational safety and environmental health. She was recently awarded the Board of Certified Safety Professionals Foundation QAP/ABET Student Scholarship. Emily is a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School and is the daughter of Barb and Dean McComsey, of Willow Street.

Will Stover, a senior at Warwick High School, passed the FAA Checkride and is now a private pilot. In June 2021, Will was awarded a $6,000 Ray Aviation Scholarship through the Experimental Aircraft Association to cover flight training expenses. Will pursued his flight training at Aero-Tech Inc., at the Lancaster County Airport. In the fall, he will attend Eastern Mennonite University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in leadership and organizational management with an aviation concentration.

Liza Graybill, of Lititz, was awarded a Brooke Owens Fellowship — a nationally acclaimed nonprofit program recognizing exceptional undergraduate women and other gender minorities with space and aviation internships, senior mentorship and a lifelong professional network. 51 Fellows were selected through a fair and competitive application process involving written and creative submissions, interviews with the fellowship’s leadership team and its close network, and interviews with 36 leading aerospace employers from across multiple sectors in the US aerospace industry. The Fellows were selected based on their commitment to their communities, stand-out creative abilities, record of leadership, talent, and their desire to pursue a career in aerospace. The Brooke Owens Fellows will each be matched to an executive-level mentor in the aerospace industry who will support and work with the Fellows to help launch their careers. This summer, the Fellows will start their internships and come together for the annual Brooke Owens Summit in Washington, D.C. Graybill is a sophomore studying aerospace engineering at University of Colorado Boulder. She will work at Draper Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Catherine Hull, of Lancaster, was recently initiated into the Duquesne University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Area cadets and students were among those who were awarded gold stars at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina, for achieved a 3.7 GPA or higher in the fall 2021 semester. They are Eric Becker, of Denver; and Corbin Snavely, of Lititz.

Area high school students were among those recently awarded merit scholarships to Albright College. They are listed with their hometowns and scholarships.

Columbia — Kirolos Makar, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship.

Denver — Chandler Xiong, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship.

Ephrata — Samuel Mantsevich, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship.

Florin — Joseph Carreras, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship.

Lancaster — Caroline Alvarez, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship; Avalynn Baer, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship; Ashley Bombin, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship; Connor Brumbaugh, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship; Janeen Diaz, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship; Rhodnadgie Este, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship; Rebecca Franklin, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship; Genesis Gonzalez Marte, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship; Nathan Leisure, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship; Ashley Musante, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship; Jahquesha Smith, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship.

Lititz — Olivia Delgiacco, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship; Stella Longer, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship; Jenna Ober, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship.

Millersville — McCabe Kreider, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship; Peyton Wanger, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship.

Mohnton — Lauren Rowe, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship.

New Holland — Ainslee Binkley, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship.

Paradise — Hailey Yothers, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship.

Quarryville — Braden Jarabak, $17,000 annual Dean’s Scholarship.

Willow Street — Gabrielle Burdge, $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship.

