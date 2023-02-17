College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Richard Bromirski. Kirkwood — Michael May. Lancaster — McKenna Conklin, Emmanuel Gitonga, Campbell Heller, Morgyn Wiley. Lititz — Harsh Patel. Manheim — Madelyn Barbush. Marietta — Kyra Perkins. Millersville — Lily Sugra. Morgantown — Morgan Mattia. Mount Joy — Emma Johnston. New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic. Oxford — Elizabeth Makar, Johnathan Makar. Reinholds — Jameson Kernaghan. Robesonia — Abigail Becker, Leah Stoltzfus.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia. They are Trey Matthew Rios, of Denver; Austin Keith Ruzika-Porter, of Denver; and Aaron Kent Snyder, of Willow Street.

Area student-athletes at Alvernia University were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Brianna Burkholder. Ephrata — Annika Galen, Angel Gonzalez-Garcia. Lancaster — Nick Denlinger, Brady Rager. Leola — Elizabeth Cloonan, Olivia Hess. Lititz — Emma Remaley. Marietta — Sean Haines. Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti. Mohnton — Cameron Rowe. Narvon — Kalyn Keen. Newmanstown — James Henry. Reamstown — Cera Gaston. Stevens — Katelynn Nedimyer. Willow Street — Elijah Carr.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhodes Island. They are Alyssa Green, of Honey Brook; and Alexandra Parise, of Lititz.

Madelyn Paterson, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Michelle Miley, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri.

Lillian Becker, of Elizabethtown, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Deeya Doshi, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at The College of New Jersey, Ewing, New Jersey.

