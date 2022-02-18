College news

Dean’s list

Chelsea Manderewicz, of Brownstown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh.

Cole Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Marywood University, where he is majoring in architecture. A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Carter Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he is majoring in architectural technology. A 2020 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Sophia Ilkhanoff, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Villanova University for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Bailey Rye, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York.

Aaron DeGrave, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont.

Justin Akerley, of Quarryville, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia.

Mackenzie Hanna, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.

Hana Musser, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Cade Denlinger, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at SUNY Cortland, Cortland, New York.

Christopher Martenson, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Area students were among those named to both the dean’s list and the president’s honors list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut. They are Victoria Radcliffe, of Robesonia; and Sheridan Schreyer, of New Holland.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts. They are Rachel Howe, of Morgantown; and Anna Quiros, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. They are Peter Bilson, of Lititz; Madelyn Nolt, of Lititz; and Samantha Schlegel, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland. They are Olivia Wenzel, of Lancaster, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA; Corbin Moore, of Manheim; and Laiken Spahr, of Strasburg.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the College of William & Mary. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Julia Campbell, Ben DeMarco, Rachel Gantz. Lititz — Laura Lielbriedis, Elias Vakkas.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Christopher Eggert, of Morgantown; Abraham Francis, of Lititz; Dillon Otto, of Lancaster; and Nidhi Patel, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Sydney Vreeland. Ephrata — Gavin Seidle. Lancaster — Yolunder Bunch, Mariana Gerovasilis, Devin Greener. Mount Joy — Alice Fernald, Hailey Fry, Owen Kling, Theresa Thompson.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Erin Barnes, Maya Zimmerman. Lancaster — Isabella Howells. Lititz — Erica Corey. Marietta — Madison Leety. Mountville — Austin Lookenbill. Washington Boro — Lauren Elledge.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Johnes Lehmer. East Petersburg — Sage Barnhart. Elizabethtown — Madelyn Nagel, Julee Wells. Lancaster — Elexa Stauffer. Quarryville — Gabrielle Dolan.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Dickinson College, Carlisle. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Emma Ulrich. Elizabethtown — Madison Fanus, Charles Scharf, Christopher Scharf. Lancaster — Kelly Hester, Rowen Krantz, Jordyn Ney, Jordan Schucker. Lititz — Peter Gibson, Lexi Pelletier. Marietta — Myra Naqvi. Millersville — Gabe McGough. Mount Joy — Noah Morrison. Pequea — Katrina Faulkner.

