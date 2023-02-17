College news

Honors

Olivia A. Gallucci was selected as an Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar, the highest academic distinction at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The scholars represent the top 1% of RIT's student body, and roughly one or two students from each major receive it annually. Gallucci is double-majoring in computing security and computer science, and minoring in free and open source software (FOSS) and free culture. Gallucci is in RIT’s honors program (top 3% of RIT’s student body) and received over $150,000 in merit scholarships since freshman year. She leads RIT’s Security Club open source mentorship group, and served on the executive boards of two student clubs. Gallucci has participated in sixteen cybersecurity competitions, and sails on RIT’s sailing team. Gallucci has twice presented her FOSS and computer-networking research internationally, and has obtained around $25,000 in conference fundings. Gallucci is an offensive security engineer at Apple and a security vulnerability researcher sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. She also serves as a research and teaching assistant at Open@RIT, the college’s open source program’s office.

Zulma Escalante, was awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, to study abroad for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Granada, Spain. Escalante is a junior majoring in international business and pursuing a minor in Spanish at Elizabethtown College, where she is part of the college’s Momentum program, which offers first-generation college students resources throughout their first two years at college, such as career and graduate school preparation, financial literacy, cultural enrichment, and leadership development on campus and in the local community. She also serves as vice president of the Latinx/Hispanic Student Union, treasurer of the Middle Eastern Culture Club, and is a Kinesis Peer Academic Advisor.

Tytiana Taylor, a senior at Millersville University, is one of five medical laboratory science students nationwide awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the American Proficiency Institute.

Area students were among those initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Michael Brivchik, of Lancaster, was initiated at Duquesne University. Lauren Epps, of Lititz, was initiated at University of Pittsburgh. Alisan Dodd, of Leola, was initiated at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Anne Leaman, of Willow Street, was initiated at Grove City College. Luke Mundorf, of Lancaster, was initiated at West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

Charles Scharf, of Elizabethtown, was named All-Academic Athlete for the 2022 cross country season at Washington and Lee University by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25% of their respective regional championship meet.

Eric Becker, of Denver, was awarded a gold star for the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

Graduations

Alyssa Matheus, of Ephrata, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in digital communications from Lebanon Valley College in December 2022.

Jesse Rothweiler-Foster, of Mount Joy, earned a Doctor of Philosophy in psychology from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, in December 2022.

Gousfin Hanna, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Biomedical Sciences degree from Geisinger College of Health Sciences, Scranton, on Jan. 7, 2023.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2022 from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. Chyna Jordan, of Lancaster, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. Michael Lefever, of Lancaster, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in finance. Henry Woy, of Peach Bottom, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in luxury brand marketing and management.

Hannah Good, of Manheim, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Katina Avenick, of Reinholds, graduated with a certificate from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, in fall 2022.

Emily Marguerite Jessup, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Science in management: information systems and services from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated Dec. 10, 2022, from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Rachael Barlow, of Reamstown, earned a Master of Science; Bethany Burton, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science.

Stephen McDowell, of Lancaster, earned a Masters in Business Administration from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, in December 2022.

Elizabeth Bloom, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Public Service in fall 2022 from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2022 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Conestoga — Julia Barley, Master of Science in Education. Elizabethtown — Rebecca Williams, Master of Science in Nursing. Lancaster — Brianna Pogue, Master of Science in Education. Landisville — Kelsey Amato, Master of Science in Education. Leola — Tessa Boppel Didyoung, Master of Science in Education. Lititz — Kirstin Loperena, Master of Science in Education. Manheim — Emily Bryk, Master of Science in Nursing. Marietta — McKenzie Fox, Master of Science in Education; Christa Raudenbush, Master of Science in Education. Morgantown — Caitlin Ream, Master of Science in Education. Reinholds — Christopher Deinnocentiis, Master of Science in Nursing.

