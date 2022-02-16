College news

Graduations

Kenneth Lavery, of Elizabethtown, graduated from Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York, with a Bachelor of Science in television-radio.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Lock Haven University. Michael Gehman, of Stevens, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration/management and a Bachelor of Science in business administration/finance and economics. Caroline Stickley, of Atglen, received a Bachelor of Science in education in health and physical education.

Area students were among those who graduated on Dec. 18, 2021, from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Jillian Wiggins, of Lancaster, graduated cum laude with a degree in nursing; Jonathan Morrow, of Lancaster, graduated with a degree in economics; and Emily Reale, of Mount Joy, graduated with a degree in physician assistant studies.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Adamstown — Laura Russell, Master of Science in Library Science. Ephrata — Gavin Seidle, Bachelor of Science in business administration - business economics. Lancaster — Yolunder Bunch, certificate in opioid treatment specialist; Chelsea Teachworth, Master of Science in Library Science. Mount Joy — Natalie Laser, Master of Education in education: technology concentration.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Conestoga — Christi Dienner, Master of Science in education. Lancaster — Kaitlyn Gilbert, Master of Science in nursing; Heather Green, Doctor of Education in educational leadership/educational technology; Rachel Howanetz, Master of Science in education. Mount Joy — Joelle McCane, Master of Science in education. Rohrerstown — Amanda Capriotti, Master of Science in education. Ronks — Jennifer Meadows, Master of Science in education.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Columbia — Cynthia Fatta, Bachelor of Science in accounting, cum laude; Cindy Pabon, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology, cum laude. Denver — Harold Gruber, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Ephrata — Jami Berardi, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Honey Brook — Gabriel DiFrancesco, Bachelor of Science in game and simulation development. Lancaster — Ramon Marti Ramirez De Arellano, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Luis Santiago, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Lititz — Janae Taft, Bachelor of Arts in international relations and public health with a minor in French, summa cum laude. Morgantown — Cody Yarger, Bachelor of Science in information systems. Pequea — Elaine Herr, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior applied psychology, magna cum laude.

