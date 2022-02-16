College news

Dean’s list

Abigail Gardner, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she is a sophomore majoring in computer science and mathematical business.

Anna DeGoede, of Mount Joy, achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester, earning a spot on the provost’s list at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.

Caroline May, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at University of Pittsburgh, where she is a freshman majoring in psychology. A 2021 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Rick and Lisa May, of Mountville.

Benjamin C. Collister, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, where he is a senior studying landscape design/build. A 2018 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Ben is the son of Craig and Ellen Collister, of Lancaster.

Owen Hirsch, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut.

Austin K. Ruzika-Porter, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Kennedi Kutz, of Mohnton, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.

Vicky Chan, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tracy Santos, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

Lillian Becker, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Ricky Yoder, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio, where he is majoring in instrumental performance and computer science.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are Katelyn May Jones, of Lititz; and Chelsea Nicole Vazquez, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina. They are Kira Gunderson, of Leola; and Areanna Kroll, of Marietta.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Earning highest honors with a GPA of 3.90 or higher, are Peyton Denlinger, of Lancaster; Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata; Amanda Mueller, of Ephrata; and Jessica Weinoldt, of East Petersburg. Christina Baker, of Leola, earned high honors with a GPA between 3.70-3.89.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Taylor Hamilton, of Oxford; Jordan Kelley, of Lititz; Olivia Pikarski, of Lancaster; Ashley Wenger, of Lancaster; and Jillian Wiggins, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.899 are Madeline Eby, of Elizabethtown; Alexis Hemmerly, of Millersville; Samantha Jones, of Lititz; Drew Ketcham, of Lancaster; Tristan Kruse, of Lancaster; Ashlyn Mazzocchi, of Ephrata; Kara McClure, of Mohnton; Julia Sell, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Harmony Zimmerman. Honey Brook — Meg Noble. Lancaster — Stephanie Horst, Liv LeDuc, Annie Shand. Leola — Lauren Thrush. Paradise — Derek Hershey.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. They are listed with their hometowns. Honey Brook — Robert Hagenow. Lancaster — Lejla Behric, Keegan France, Catherine Horner, Claire Wolfe. Marietta — Isabelle Santiago-Vega. Mount Joy — Molly Stoe.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Damien Rineer. Denver — Jaden Greco. Elizabethtown — Haylee Calaman, Chase Ohlson. Ephrata — Maxine Bodnari, Catherine Collier. Lancaster — Lina Le, Evan Sherrick. Lititz — Mengying Shi. Mount Joy — Alexandra Cassel. Newmanstown — Alexander Heil. Pequea — Stephen Daniels. Stevens — Dylan Byrd.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Caroline Stickley. Denver — Lydia Althouse. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, Megan Peters. Ephrata — Anastasiya Varlamova. Lancaster — Justin Lichtenwalner, Summer Peters, Shannen Roy, Trinity Sumrall. Manheim — Abigail Burdyn, Savannah Heisey. Mohnton — Aiden Chen. Mount Joy — Meghan Brenneman. Narvon — Kalyn Keen. Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty. Willow Street — Delayne Breslin.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Maya Burdick, Kristy Fernandez, Erika Jerrahian, Hannah Plowmaker, Christian Wilcox. Gap — Madelynne Lonsinger. Lancaster — Mineishka Garcia. Lititz — Abbie Moist, Janae Taft. Mohnton — Julia Rentschler. Narvon — Leah Strausser. Robesonia — Alexandra Pancu, Taylor Straub. Willow Street — Stephen Shelley.

